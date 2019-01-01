Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal given Carrasco boost

James ready to contribute for Madrid
James Rodriguez is looking to put a summer of transfer speculation behind him and get back to business at Real Madrid.
The 28-year-old Colombia international spent the last two years on loan at Bayern Munich and, while he chose not to make the move permanent, he was expected to leave this summer. Napoli and Atletico Madrid were heavily linked with his signature.
"I hope this is my season at Real Madrid," he told El Chiringuito.
Totti backs Mkhitaryan to shine at Roma
Roma legend Francesco Totti has backed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to shine on loan at the Serie A side.
The Arsenal winger has joined on loan from Arsenal for the season, and has suggested he could look to make the move permanent.
"Mkhitaryan can bring quality and quantity, so it’s a good move," Mkhitaryan told Sky Sports Italia. “The fans will certainly appreciate him here, as he has great technique and is eager to prove himself.”
Bordeaux chairman: Koscielny move not motivated by money
Bordeaux chairman Joe DaGrosa says Laurent Koscielny's acrimonious Arsenal exit was motivated by a simple desire to return to his home country.
The former Gunners captain angered fans with his public desire to leave the club this summer, but DaGrosa says Bordeaux merely offered him a new place to call home.
"It really starts with Laurent's desire to come back to France," he told GFFN. "We were not the only club in France that he considered but Bordeaux was at the top of his list.
"It transcended wage issues. Where does he want to go with his family at the end of his career? So we convinced him and insisted that he came to a family, that he would feel at home, that he did not just come to a club."
Ramos: Door is open for Pogba at Madrid
Defender says Pogba is 'one of the great players'
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says 'the door is always open' at the club for players of Paul Pogba's calibre.
Zinedine Zidane had reportedly been keen on the Manchester United midfielder throughout the summer window, but he has remained at Old Trafford for the time being.
“I think Real Madrid always has the door open for good players such as him,” Ramos told the Express. "For me, Pogba is one of the great players. I think he brings balance to a team. He has a great offensive influence and he has this amazing physique.”
Villarreal blocked Rossi's Barca move
Guiseppe Rossi has claimed he had the chance to join Barcelona, but the move was blocked by his then-employers Villarreal.
Barca eventually turned their attentions from Rossi to sign Alexis Sanchez from Udinese, a player he described as a 'splendid lad'.
“I reminded him in Manchester that he went to Barcelona thanks to me," Rossi told the Gazzetta dello Sport. "They tried to sign me in 2011, but Villarreal refused their offer and they didn’t want to sell me, so [Barca] went for him instead."
Eredivisie minnows snap up Sweden international
Eredivisie minnows Fortuna Sittard have signed 22-year-old Sweden midfielder Tesfaldet Tekie from Gent, according to VI.
Tekie, who made his senior international debut in January this year, left the Belgian side after his contract there expired.
He has signed a two-year deal with the side currently 17th in the Dutch top tier, with the option for a third.
Arsenal could return for Carrasco
CSL club's Mertens move could open door
Arsenal could make a renewed attempt to sign long-term target Yannick Carrasco, according to the Sun.
Reports in Italy have linked his club, Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, with a move for Napoli's Dries Mertens - meaning Carrasco could be allowed to leave.
The Gunners were reported to be interested in Belgium international Carrasco when he moved to China from Atletico Madrid last year.