Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea take lead in Varane race

Alvaro Morata has claimed he'd gladly stay at Juventus for life but is currently unsure of his future as his loan from Atletico Madrid winds down.

Juventus have an option to purchase Morata for €45 million (£39m/$53m) at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri can also extend Morata's loan for a further season for €10m (£8m/$12m).

Get the full story here...