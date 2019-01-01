Rose casts doubt on Spurs future
Danny Rose says he is unsure of what his future holds as he hinted that he could leave Tottenham.
The fullback said his main goal is first-team football, and he will look to find that whether it's at Spurs or elsewhere.
Flamengo complete Rafinha signing
Flamengo have announced the signing of Rafinha.
The defender left Bayern Munich this summer, having played for the club since 2011.
Rafinha é o novo reforço do Mengão! Seja bem-vindo! 🔴⚫️ #CRF pic.twitter.com/8IhJPrALhn— Flamengo (@Flamengo) June 10, 2019
Rafinha wont seven Bundesliga titles as part of 18 total trophies during his Bayern career.
Ramos hails Hazard arrival
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has hailed Eden Hazard as a "world-class player" who will strengthen the team.
The Belgian attacker brought an end to over a year's worth of speculation when he joined the Spanish giants from Chelsea in a €100 million (£88m/$112m) deal this week, signing a five-year contract.
Ramos said: "I think it's a great signing. He is a world-class player. It is good to reinforce the squad."
Chelsea unsure over next boss
Chelsea staff are conflicted about which manager they want to take the reigns at Stamford Bridge if, as expected, Maurizio Sarri departs this summer, as reported by the Mirror.
Sarri looks all but certain to join Juventus after the Serie A champions named him as their number one target following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.
Allegri is believed to be one of those in contention to take the job at Stamford Bridge, along with ex-player Frank Lampard and Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
Liverpool to hold out on Kent future
Liverpool will make make Ryan Kent’s suitors sweat during the summer before they make a decision about the winger’s future, as reported by the Birmingham Mail.
Aston Villa have been linked with Kent after he spent the season with former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Rangers.
Leeds are the latest club to be linked, with the Championship side reportedly having made an approach to sign Kent, who is also being chased by Rangers.
Roma ready to bid for Veretout
Roma are preparing a bid for Fiorentina midfielder Jordan Veretout ahead of Paulo Fonseca's expected unvieling as the club's new manager, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 26-year-old, who was a France youth international and won the under-20 World Cup in 2013, is also a target for Arsenal, but the Serie A side hope they can beat the Gunners to his signature to make him their first signing of the summer.
West Ham in talks over Ligue 1 star
West Ham are in talks to sign Marseille's 24-year-old midfielder Morgan Sanson, according to Sky Sports.
The Ligue 1 side are ready to offload a number of their squad after they failed to qualify for next season's Champions League.
Sanson, who is valued at around €35m by Marseille, played 33 times for the team last season, scoring five goals and assisting three.
Benfica chief admits Joao Felix could leave
Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has conceded that Joao Felix could leave the club this summer amid strong interest from Manchester United, as reported by the Metro.
The 19-year -old has had a fine debut season for Benfica, notching up 15 goals and seven assists in the league.
United are battling it out with the Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid for the attacking midfielder.