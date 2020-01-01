Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to offer Jorginho to Juventus in Pjanic swap

PSG ready to move for Koulibaly
Paris Saint-Germain have settled on Kalidou Koulibaly as the man they want to replace Thiago Silva this summer.
Napoli star Koulibaly has been linked with several top teams in recent years and L'Equipe claims PSG are plotting a bid for him as Brazil international Silva looks set to leave when his contract expires in June.
Chelsea to offer Jorginho in Pjanic pursuit
Juventus boss Sarri wants to reunite with midfielder
Chelsea are willing to offer Jorginho as part of their bid to land Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri is a big fan of Jorginho, and it could be that an exchange offering lists the Blues to the front of the queue for a player also interesting Barcelona.
‘Sancho like Neymar & would improve any team’
Jadon Sancho can be compared to a “young Neymar”, says Owen Hargraves, with the Borussia Dortmund winger considered to be a “priceless” commodity that “walks into the great teams” being linked with him at present.
Former Manchester United star Hagreaves has told talkSPORT: "I think he walks into the great teams here, like Man City and Liverpool, and I think he could even play for Barcelona or Real Madrid one day. That’s how good he is."
Dembele could be prised from Barca for €60m
Mertens wants to stay in Italy
Premier League sides, such as Chelsea, faced missing out on Dries Mertens, claims the Daily Mail.
The Napoli forward is approaching free agency as his contract runs down, and is said to favour a switch to another Italian club over a move to England.
'Tottenham must win trophies to keep Kane'
Tottenham must match Harry Kane's ambitions or else the striker will understandably want to move elsewhere to achieve success, according to Les Ferdinand.
Kane, who has been linked with domestic rivals Manchester United as well as Real Madrid, admitted last month that he will not stay at Tottenham "for the sake of it", raising doubts over his long-term future.
And Ferdinand fears his old employers may struggle to keep hold of their prized asset if they do not get in a position to regular challenge for honours.
Eintracht Frankfurt want Nice star Sarr
Eintracht Frankfurt are the latest club to add Malang Sarr to their list of summer transfer targets, Sky in Germany reports.
Newcastle, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen are among the clubs linked to the 21-year-old centre-back, whose contract expires in June.
Barcelona add Rakitic to mega swap with Juventus
Barcelona hope to offload Ivan Rakitic this summer as part of a big swap deal with Juventus.
Sport reports the Catalan side are set to sign Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio from the Turin giants, whil Jean-Clair Todibo will go the other way.
The Blaugrana need to add one more player to the mix, however, and have decided to add Rakitic to the equation, even though Juve were hoping for a younger midfielder.
Interest in Bremen star Rashica growing
Milot Rashica has caught the attention of several top clubs, Werder Bremen director Frank Baumann says.
The winger has impressed since joining from Eredivisie side Vitesse and reports claim he is close to joining RB Leipzig.
Baumann told Sky Sport there are "many exciting clubs" interested in Rashica, but the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted all summer plans.
Ntep joins Guingamp after Wolfsburg exit
Messi's cousin casts doubt over Argentina return
Lionel Messi is unlikely to return to play for Newell's Old Boys, according to his cousin Maxi Biancucchi.
"If it were not for insecurity, I have no doubt that he would play in Argentina, that is the only thing that can affect him when it comes to him returning," Biancucchi told told Ataque Futbolero via Ole.
"It is my dream to be able to see Leo at Newell's, but I see it as complicated. It is difficult, imagine that Messi plays a Classico, the kids have to go to school...the city is hell."
Shevchenko eager to manage AC Milan
Andriy Shevchenko confirmed he would one day love to return to AC Milan as the Serie A club's head coach.
Shevchenko, 43, has been in charge of Ukraine since 2016 in his first senior coaching job.
The former forward played for the likes of AC Milan and Chelsea during his career, winning a Serie A title and Champions League while at San Siro.
Ceballos still hoping to make his mark at Real Madrid
Dani Ceballos is still hoping to be successful at Real Madrid as his loan deal at Arsenal nears its conclusion.
Ceballos, 23, joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan in July, and he made 24 appearances before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid," Ceballos told Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday.
"I am 23 years old, I have not passed the rice. Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way."
Chiesa should think twice before leaving Fiorentina – Diamanti
Alessandro Diamanti has warned Federico Chiesa that he may want to think twice before deciding to leave Fiorentina.
The 22-year-old Italy international has been linked with a host of clubs recently, including Inter, Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester United.
But Diamanti, who played for Fiorentina across two loan spells, said that new ownership could see the Viola thrive in coming years.
Juventus consider Aouar as Pjanic replacement
Juventus will move for Lyon star Houssem Aouar should Miralem Pjanic leave the club, reports Le10Sport.
Pjanic has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Manchester United as his four-year run with Juve appears set to end.
Aouar could be looking for a way out of Lyon after the club did not qualify for European football next season.
Norwich to sign U.S. youth international Soto
Norwich have agreed to a contract with Hannover forward Sebastian Soto, according to Bild.
The 19-year-old will see his deal with the 2.Bundesliga side expire next month and is set to move on after falling out of favour in Germany.
Soto will be loaned out by Norwich next season, as the U.S. Under-23 striker won't initially qualify for a work permit in England.
Barca, Juve & Man City set for three-way swap involving Lautaro
The Blaugrana are looking to drive the Argentine star's price down
Barcelona are hoping to land Lautaro Martinez from Inter in a three-way swap deal involving Nelson Semedo and Joao Cancelo, reports Sport.
The Blaugrana are keen on a move for the Argentina striker but are looking to facilitate a player exchange deal to drive down his price.
The proposed deal would see Semedo go to Manchester City, which would allow Cancelo to return to Inter where he starred on loan in 2017-18.
Bayern Munich to bid £50m for Sane
Bayern Munich are preparing a £50 million ($61m) bid for Manchester City's Leroy Sane, according to The Telegraph.
The Bundesliga champions have been heavily linked with a move for the winger and were hoping to land him for as little as £35m ($43m).
Despite the coronavirus driving transfer prices down, Bayern have accepted they will need to pay more if they are to land the 24-year-old.
Barcelona eye De Sciglio as Semedo replacement
Barcelona are in talks with Juventus over the transfer of Mattia De Sciglio, reports Marca.
The Catalans have been unable to reach an agreement with Nelson Semedo over a contract extension and have put the Portuguese up for sale as a result.
With an eye on a new right-back, Barcelona have moved for De Sciglio, who could cost around €10 million (£9m/$11m).
Man Utd agree €70m deal for Dembele
The Lyon striker is on his way back to England after four years
Manchester United have agreed a €70 million (£62m/$76m) deal to sign Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, according to TodoFichajes.
The 23-year-old will return to England after leaving Fulham in 2016 to join Celtic, where he starred for two seasons before moving to his native France with Lyon.
Dembele scored 22 goals for Lyon in the 2019-20 season, which was brought to an early end due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Everton set to let Stekelenburg depart
Everton are ready to allow backup goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg to leave the club, according to Football Insider.
Stekelenburg is out of contract at the end of the current season and the Toffees are set to look for a different understudy for Jordan Pickford.
Stekelenburg, 37, has not played for Everton since October 2018.