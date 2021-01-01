Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Leno set for Arsenal exit

Jack Wilshere is planning to hold talks with Arsenal after seeing Mikel Arteta state that the "doors are always open" for a familiar face at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners boss offered that olive branch to his former team-mate last week after seeing the midfielder, who has 34 England caps to his name, fail to find a new club.

Wilshere has been a free agent since reaching the end of his contract at Bournemouth over the summer, with Arsenal happy to let him train with them as he searches for another opportunity.

