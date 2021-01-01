Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Serge Aurier Tottenham Hotspur 2019-20
Getty

Tottenham terminate Aurier contract

2021-08-31T22:18:34Z

The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline

Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.

Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.

Celtic secure Jota loan

2021-08-31T21:50:52Z