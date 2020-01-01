Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona considering double Tottenham signing

AC Milan join race for Jovic
AC Milan are the latest club to declare an interest in Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Serbian is expected to leave Los Blancos this summer after scoring just twice in his first 25 appearances for the club.
Chelsea, Leicester, Napoli, Inter and Juventus are also believed to be considering a bid for the 22-year-old.
Arteta shoots down Tierney exit talk
Mikel Arteta has shot down any suggestion that Kieran Tierney could leave Arsenal when the transfer window opens.
The left-back arrived at the Gunners last summer in a £25 million ($30m) deal from Celtic, but has endured an injury-hit first season in north London.
That led to some rumours that the Scotland International could be moved on, but Arteta has put an end to any suggestion the left-back could be one of the players who leaves the Emirates this summer to help fund a rebuild.
Barca eye double Spurs move
The Catalan club are readying a joint bid for the out-of-favour duo
Barcelona are considering a double bid for Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele, reports the Star.
Both players have struggled for regular first-team football this season, sparking speculation they could be moved on this summer.
Spurs may consider offers for Ndombele but are ready to reject any interest in Sessegnon, who they believe has a bright future in north London.
Man City considering new Aguero deal
Manchester City have not ruled out offering Sergio Aguero a new contract at Etihad, according to the Mirror.
The Argentine was expected to move back to his boyhood team, Independiente, when his current deal expires at the end of next season.
However, Pep Guardiola may look to offer him fresh terms as he is unable to identify a direct replacement, with team-mate Gabriel Jesus struggling to adequately replace the Argentine when he has been given a chance in the team.
Nuno close to new Wolves deal
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is close to agreeing a new three-year contract at Molineux, according to the Mirror.
Nuno has transformed the Black Country side's fortunes in recent seasons, taking them from the Championship to the brink of Champions League qualification in the space of three years.
Wolves are keen to tie the Portuguese down to a new deal to ward off any potential interest from rival clubs, with this fresh contract set to commit the 46-year-old to the club until 2023.
Arsenal defeat may force Kane to consider future
Harry Kane could edge closer to a Tottenham exit if they lose to Arsenal on Sunday, according to The Sun.
A defeat for Jose Mourinho's side would see them slip four points behind their north London rivals, who have not finished above Spurs for four seasons.
Kane would see that as a further symbol of Tottenham's decline and is ready to consider a move away in order to win the first piece of silverware in his career.