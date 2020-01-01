Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus plan £150m Van Dijk bid

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Juventus plan £150m Van Dijk bid

2020-02-01T23:27:37Z

Move would restore Dutchman as world's most expensive defender

Juventus are looking to smash the transfer world record for a defender with an approach for Virgil van Dijk, claims the Sun

Van Dijk is widely recognised as one of the cornerstones of Liverpool's incredible recent record, adding steel to the Reds' defence. 

And Juve hope to make the Merseysiders an irresistible £150 million ($198m) offer that would make the Netherlands international the world's most expensive defender for a second time.

Saudi prince still wants Man Utd takeover

2020-02-01T23:19:56Z

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman is still keen on buying Manchester United, according to the Mirror

Salman has most recently been linked with a takeover of Newcastle United, having seen his bid for the Reds rebuffed by the Glazer family. 

But despite reports that an agreement was close with Newcastle, Old Trafford remains his favoured destination in the Premier League.

Bergwijn sacrificed £6m to join Mourinho's Spurs

2020-02-01T23:16:17Z

New Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn relinquished a lucrative payout in order to join the Premier League club, claims the Mirror

Bergwijn should have been in line to receive £6 million ($8m) under the terms of his PSV contract as his percentage of the deal that took him to Spurs. 

But so desperate was he to finalise the move that he renounced the clause in order to simplify negotiations between the two clubs.

Man Utd make Koulibaly top summer priority

2020-02-01T23:13:11Z

Napoli star has been repeatedly linked to Old Trafford over last year

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is at the top of Manchester United's summer transfer wishlist, claims the Daily Star

The 28-year-old has been linked with the Reds on a number of occasions, but a move is yet to materialise. 

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees him as the perfect partner to Harry Maguire and will not take no for an answer when the window re-opens.

Southampton want Celtic's Ntcham

2020-02-01T23:11:15Z

Southampton are keen on a summer deal for Celtic midfielder Cedric Ntcham, according to the Sun

Ntcham, 23, was previously on the books at Manchester City and is now impressing in Scotland.