Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Kante move

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images

Bielsa to sign new £8m-a-year deal with Leeds

2020-08-20T22:55:03Z

Marcelo Bielsa is set to put pen to paper on a lucrative new £8 million-a-year contract at Leeds United, reports the Sun

The Argentine has become a fans' favourite at Elland Road thanks to his exciting, eccentric management style, and took Leeds up to the Premier League in July after finishing first in the Championship.

Juventus chase Roma star Dzeko

2020-08-20T22:45:44Z

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo has identified Eden Dzeko as one of his transfer priorities, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The new trainer is keen to bolster the Juve forward line, with Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik another potential target.

Barca in talks with Van de Beek's agent

2020-08-20T22:25:21Z

Man Utd consider Kante move

2020-08-20T22:15:14Z

Midfielder struggled for game-time in 2019-20 due to injury

Manchester United are considering a bid for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, reports the Mirror

Kante formed a formidable duo with Paul Pogba during France's 2018 World Cup win, but struggled for regular playing time at Stamford Bridge in an injury-hit 2019-20 season. 

N'Golo Kante Chelsea 2019-20
Getty Images