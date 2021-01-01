Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho turns from Xhaka to Delaney

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Thomas Delaney, Borussia Dortmund
Getty

Stoke buy £5.5 Surridge

2021-08-02T22:40:00Z

Stoke City have agreed to terms on a £5.5 million deal for Bournemouth's Sam Surridge, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old forward scored four goals in 29 appearances in the Championship last year.

Ross County get Arsenal loanee Clarke

2021-08-02T22:30:00Z

Downing calls it quits on career

2021-08-02T22:15:00Z

Mourinho turns from Xhaka to Delaney (Bild)

2021-08-02T22:00:00Z

Roma have been forced to pursue their second-choice midfielder

Jose Mourinho has been unable to convince Arsenal to sell Granit Xhaka to his new Roma side and will now turn his attention to Denmark and Borussia Dortmund star Thomas Delaney, reports Bild.

Delaney, like Xhaka, impressed at Euro 2020. But he's more of a defensive-minded midfielder rather than a deep-lying playmaker, and would bring different qualities to the Serie A team.