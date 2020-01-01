Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea not in hunt for Haaland

forward Borja Mayoral has suggested Zinedine Zidane wanted him to stay at and for Luka Jovic to instead be sold.

Mayoral was a bit-part player for Zidane in 2017-18 and spent the following two campaigns on loan with , where he scored 14 goals in 69 appearances in all competitions.

He returned to Madrid for the start of this season and was brought on as a substitute in two league games but has since joined Roma on an initial two-year loan deal.

Read the full story here on Goal!