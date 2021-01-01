Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to fight Utd for £100m Rice

Real Madrid will hear offers for Eden Hazard in the winter transfer window as they prepare to lay the ground for Kylian Mbappe, per Todo Fichajes.

Los Blancos - who were reportedly in financial difficulties despite a major offer for the France international this summer - intend to pursue the PSG man in the new year.

In order to facilitate that move, it is thought they will need to move on Hazard, who has struggled to live up to his reputation since arriving from Chelsea after a run of injuries.