Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Man City after Olmo

Villarreal ace Pino to sign new deal
First Champions League goal for Yéremy Pino. Villarreal talent turns 19 today… and he’ll receive new contract paperworks to be signed in the next days. New deal will be until June 2027 🟡🇪🇸 #Villarreal— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021
Martinez interested in Newcastle post
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is still interested in taking up the Newcastle United job, reports the Newcastle Chronicle.
While talks have opened with Paulo Fonseca, Martinez is being considered as a candidate for the post vacated by Steve Bruce.
Ansu Fati signs new five-and-a-half year Barca contract
Ansu Fati has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona.
The 18-year-old has agreed to remain at Camp Nou through to 2027, bringing to an end the recent speculation over his future.
Barca reportedly had the option to extend Ansu's contract by two years already, but they have instead moved to make sure that he remains on their books for the long term.
Juve close on Dybala extension
Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved confirms: “We’re set to extend Paulo Dybala’s contract, it’s almost done and one step away from being signed - we’re really happy with Paulo staying here”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021
Mourinho not interested in Newcastle post
José Mourinho to Sky Sport: “Newcastle job? I’ve decided to stay, I’m not leaving. I signed for three years project with Roma and I’m not gonna leave my players”. 🔴 #NUFC #ASRoma— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021
Dembele seeks Newcastle transfer
Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele would be open to a move to Newcastle United at the end of his contract at Camp Nou, Goal has learned.
The France international has made little headway on extending his current deal, which expires in June 2022.
He is now looking elsewhere, with the Magpies featuring among the top candidates for his signature.
Barcelona to confirm new Fati deal
Barcelona vice president Yuste confirms: “We’re set to announce Ansu Fati’s contract extension. It’s a great news for Barcelona and for our fans”, he said to Barça TV. 🔴🌟 #FCB #FCBlive— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021
Bodily returns to Timbers squad
Midfielder Blake Bodily has been recalled from USL side San Diego Loyal and will be available for our match against the Whitecaps on Wednesday.— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 19, 2021
Simunovic joins Gurica
Galatasaray weighing Melo return
Galatasaray are considering bringing Felipe Melo back to Turkey, reports UoL.
Melo has just a few months left on his deal with Palmeiras, with Galatasaray ready to offer him a one-and-a-half-year deal.
The Brazilian midfielder previously played for the club from 2011-15.
Higuain considering retirement amid Inter Miami struggles
Gonzalo Higuain is considering retiring as he continues to struggle with Inter Miami.
According to the Sun, Higuain is expected to retire at the end of the MLS season, and the club would be happy to get his massive salary off the wage bill.
Higuain has just 11 goals in 35 games since joining the club.
Bruce to receive £8m from Newcastle
Steve Bruce is due to receive around £8 million from Newcastle United following their decision to part with the 60-year-old as their manager.
The Athletic is reporting that Bruce will receive the amount due to a clause in his three-year rolling contract with the Premier League club.
Tielemans rejects Leicester contract offer
Youri Tielemans has turned down Leicester City's latest contract offer as he considers his future at the club, 90min reports.
The Belgian is not thought to be pushing for a move away from the King Power Stadium but is not currently entertaining the idea of extending his contract, which ends in 2023.
The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are reportedly keen on Tielemans, who has established himself as one of the Premier League top midfield players.
Matos signs new Norwich deal
Under-18s forward Alex Matos has signed his first professional contract at Norwich City! 👏#NCFC | @NorwichCityAcad— Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) October 20, 2021
Man Utd & City interested in Olmo (BILD)
RB Leipzig star touted for Premier League switch
RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo is the subject of interest from both Manchester United and Manchester City - according to BILD.
Barcelona have also been strongly linked with the 23-year-old, but one of the Manchester sides could look to beat them to the punch when the transfer window reopens.
Olmo, who began his career in Barca's La Masia academy, still has three years left to run on his contract at Leipzig, who will likely demand a hefty fee to let him go.
Fonesca & Favre on Newcastle's list to replace Bruce
Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre are still among ‘options’ on Newcastle list for manager role. No talks with Antonio Conte as things stand now. Fonseca, open to discuss. ⚪️ #NUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 20, 2021
Talks opened few days ago with Fonseca, Favre is waiting too. Nothing agreed yet. Race still open.
PSG hope to tie Mbappe to short-term extension
Paris Saint-Germain are hoping to tie Kylian Mbappe down to a short-term contract extension - according to France Football.
The 22-year-old, whose current deal expires in June 2022, wanted to join Real Madrid in the summer, and the Spanish giants are expected to return his signature in the new year.
PSG still believe they can change Mbappe's mind, though, and will do everything possible to avoid losing him on a free transfer.
Tuchel confirms Chelsea interest in Haaland
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea are interested in Erling Haaland and says there are "regular" chats about a potential transfer for the Borussia Dortmund sensation.
Haaland has emerged as one of the hottest properties in European football over the past two years, having shot to prominence at Red Bull Salzburg before taking his game to even greater heights at Dortmund.
The Norwegian has scored 70 goals in 69 appearances since joining Dortmund for €20 million (£17m/$23m) in January 2020, attracting attention from a number of top clubs in the process, with Chelsea reportedly among his admirers.
De Ligt wants Barca move
Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt wants to secure a move to Barcelona - according to Diario Sport.
The 22-year-old turned down the Blaugrana in favour of joining Juve from Ajax in 2019, but has since struggled to live up to his €75 million (£63m/$87m) price tag.
De Ligt is growing more and more unhappy in Turin and Camp Nou is his first choice next destination, but his €105m (£89m/$122m) release clause will likely prove to be too steep for Barca to match.
Newcastle target Calvert-Lewin
Newcastle United have identified Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a transfer target - according to The Telegraph.
The Everton striker is the latest player to be linked with the Magpies following the completion of their £300 million ($413m) Saudi-backed takeover.
Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest in Calvert-Lewin recently, but he is contracted to remain at Goodison Park until 2025.
Inter confident on three key renewals
Inter CEO Marotta to Sky Sport: “Marcelo Brozovic wants to stay at Inter, this is what he told us. We’re gonna talk with his agent soon. Nicolò Barella and Lautaro Martinez have decided to stay too”. 🔵 #Inter— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021
Newcastle part ways with Steve Bruce
Saudi-backed owners yet to appoint successor
#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 20, 2021
The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.
Bruno considered Man Utd exit
Bruno Fernandes was left so incensed by Manchester United's decision to join the European Super League that he would have handed in a transfer request had the plans come to fruition, The Athletic reports.
The majority of clubs pulled out of the scheme after a huge fan backlash, but the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain keen on the idea as they feel football is in need of change in order to survive.
Inter & Brozovic at odds over extension
Marcelo Brozovic and Inter are still some way apart on an agreement to extend the midfielder's contract, TMW reports.
CEO Beppe Marotta told the press on Tuesday that the player has “shown the will” to stay with the Nerazzurri, but his words stand in direct opposition to Brozovic's latest comments, in which he stated: “We need to understand the club's plans, then we'll see.”
It is claimed that both parties have agreed that a four-year deal would suit all involved, but that the Croatian wants €6 million net per year, while Inter have thus far only offered €4.5m.
Fonseca in contention for Newcastle job
Former Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca is being considered as a replacement for Steve Bruce at Newcastle, Sky Sports claims.
The report suggests the Portuguese, who allegedly came close to being appointed Tottenham boss in the summer, remains keen on testing himself as a trainer in the Premier League.
The likes of Lucien Favre, Eddie Howe, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have all been linked with the Magpies since their recent takeover.
Atletico & Juve chasing Fenerbahce's Szalai
Atletico Madrid and Juventus are chasing the siganture of Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai, according to CalcioMercato.
Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.
Szalai has already made 13 appearances across all competitions for Fenerbahce this term, and is still under contract until 2025.
Bennacer in line for Milan extension
Ismael Bennacer is in line for a contract extension at AC Milan - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 23-year-old's current deal is set to run until 2024, but the Rossoneri want to tie him down to an extra two years.
Milan are also eager to remove Bennacer's €50 million (£42m/$58m) release clause to make it harder for potential suitors to prise him away.
Solskjaer on the brink, players think
Manchester United players feel that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer future hinges on their next two games, according to The Sun.
The Red Devils hierarchy continue to back their manager in public but the weekend's loss to Leicester is said to have sparked fresh concerns.
Should United lose to Atalanta in the Champions League and their match against Liverpool at Old Trafford, players are said to expect the Norwegian will be replaced.
PSG eyeing Salah as Haaland alternative
French giants target Liverpool star
Paris Saint-Germain are eyeing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - according to Le10Sport.
Haaland is PSG's priority target for 2022, but they are likely to face fiece competition from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.
The French giants will look to bring in Salah if they miss out on Haaland, with the Egyptian yet to commit his future to Liverpool beyond the expiration of his current contract in 2023
Juve plotting late Ansu swoop
Juventus are plotting a late swoop for Barcelona forward Ansu Fati - according to CalcioMercato.
The 18-year-old has reportedly agreed a new five-year contract at Camp Nou, with an offical announcment expected in the coming days.
However, Juve are hoping to delay Ansu's renewal by offering him the chance to move to Turin next year.
Alvarez in Ajax renewal talks
Edson Alvarez is in talks with Ajax to renew his contract through 2025, reports De Telegraaf.
The 23-year-old Mexican international has made a big impression on the club with his steady play in the defensive midfield and centre-back positions.
Zenit extension for Barrios
📝 @wilmarBarrios8 signs a new deal with the club until the end of the 2025/26 seasonhttps://t.co/d7TgmkQn15 pic.twitter.com/xNs9hUIMz3— FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) October 19, 2021
Narey in Sampdoria sights
Sampdoria are considering a swoop for Fortuna Dusseldorf defender Khaled Narey, per Calcio Mercato.
The Serie A side are looking at the 27-year-old as a potential recruit from the 2.Bundesliga.
Narey only switched clubs this year, making the move from Hamburg.
Dybala to agree Juve extension
Paulo Dybala is to agree an extension with Juventus that will tie him to Turin unti 2026, says Tuttosport.
The Argentina star's future has been of great speculation in recent months, with questions over whether he would stick or twist with the Bianconeri.
Now, it looks like he stay in Serie A with his current club, on a deal that runs the next half-decade.
Ozil on Newcastle radar (Konur)
The Magpies could bring the former Arsenal man back to England in the near future
🚨After Saudi takeover. Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Altay Bayındır and captain Mesut Özil are in the shortlist of Newcastle United for the new era.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 19, 2021
Simons set for PSG exit?
Xavi Simons' future at Paris Saint-Germain looks to be over as negotiations over a new contract remain stalled, says AS.
It has not been a happy tenure for the youth starlet, who has struggled to break through into the first-team set-up at Parc des Princes.
With his contract set to expire next year, the 18-year-old now may look to call time on his tenure with the club instead and move on.
Pino close to Villarreal terms
EXCL: Spanish national team winger Yéremy Pino is set to agreeing new five-years contract with Villarreal. Final details to be completed soon. 🟡🇪🇸 #Villarreal #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 19, 2021
He's considered one of the most talented players in Spain - born in 2002 [turns 19 tomorrow].