Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal to challenge Man Utd for Barcelona defender Umtiti

Inter to trigger Young extension
Ashley Young looks set to stay at Inter for the 2020-21 season, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The England international has impressed since joining the Serie A side in January. His contract will expire at the end of the season, but Inter have the option to extend it for a year and they look guaranteed to trigger it.
Inter, Chelsea & Man Utd target hit with €25m asking price
Hellas Verona will demand €25 million for defender Marash Kumbulla amid reports Europe’s top teams want to sign him.
Passione Inter reports the Serie A side have set the asking price as they expect to lose him at the end of the season.
Inter are said to be leading the race to get him, but the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, among others, are said to be eyeing him.
Arsenal challenge Man Utd to Umtiti
Barcelona decide to sell centre-back in summer
Arsenal are ready to challenge Manchester United for the signing of Samuel Umtiti, Sport says.
Barcelona have decided to offload the centre-back this summer and United have long been linked to him, though the Gunners are ready to make a move for the 26-year-old.umt
Barca to bid €40m for Lazio star
Barcelona are willing to pay €40 million (£36m/$44m) to sign Luiz Felipe from Lazio, La Gazzetta dello Sport says.
The Italian side have started talks to renew the defender’s contract, but Barca hope to lure him to Camp Nou this summer.
Bayern target Pepe as Sane alternative
Bayern Munich are contenders to sign Brazilian winger Pepe from Gremio this summer.
Globo Esporte reports that the 23-year-old is wanted by Bayern and Ajax, but his entourage are encouraging him to join the Dutch giants instead of the Bundesliga champions.
Bayern are said to view him as an alternative option to Manchester City star Leroy Sane, who could end up staying with the Premier League side.
AC Milan join Juventus & Inter in Salzburg star race
AC Milan are the latest team to show interest in Red Bull Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai.
Calciomercato claims the 19-year-old midfielder is being monitored by Juventus and Inter, but the Rossoneri are ready to compete with them for his signature.