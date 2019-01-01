Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea allow Sarri to leave for Juventus

are targeting star Tanguy Ndombele, with the club hoping to improve their midfield after not making a signing in two windows, according to the Sun.

The clubs are currently at an impasse in regards to a fee – Lyon want £70 million ($89m), while Spurs believe they can land him for £50m.

Should Spurs land Ndombele, Eric Dier or Victor Wanyama could move on from the club.