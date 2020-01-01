Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal nearing Coutinho deal

Tranmere complete signing of former Liverpool midfielder
Tranmere Rovers have signed former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing.
The club announced on Wednesday that Speaing has signed a two-year contract with the club, becoming manager Mike Jackson's first signing.
“I have family who are massive Tranmere Rovers fans, they were delighted when they found out the news," Spearing said. "My nephew was sending me all sorts of Tranmere Rovers songs and he has been texting me all day asking when will the news be announced.
“Tranmere is so important to this community. It is a massive football club and the activities the Club do away from the pitch is fantastic. The history is fantastic, everything about it is great. It is a football club that needs to go again.”
Red Bulls add Yearwood from Brentford
The New York Red Bulls have signed Dru Yearwood from Brentford, the club announced.
Yearwood signs on with the MLS side as a Young Designated Player, with the 20-year-old midfielder having made five appearances for Brentford this past season.
“Dru is a young, exciting central midfielder, a true competitor and ball-winner, qualities we know fit well in our style of play,” said Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas. “He’s also an intelligent player, who brings intensity and passion every time he steps on the field. Dru is enthusiastic about the opportunity and we’re excited to get him integrated into our team.”
Fulham to make Reed loan permanent
Fulham will make Harrison Reed's loan from Southampton permanent for an £8 million ($10.5m) fee, reports The Sun.
Reed played a key role in Fulham's promotion back to the Premier League, which was sealed on Tuesday with a play-off final victory over Brentford.
The 25-year-old holding midfielder made 25 Championship appearances for the Cottagers this term.
Tottenham willing to sell Carter-Vickers for £2.5m
Tottenham are open to selling defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for around £2.5 million, reports Football Insider.
The 22-year-old U.S. international is entering the final year of his Spurs deal and has spent the last three seasons on loan at five different Championship clubs.
The most recent of those clubs, Luton Town, are keen on a permanent deal but may not be able to meet Tottenham's asking price.
Southampton complete £10.9m Salisu deal
Southampton have signed centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid for £10.9 million ($14.3m), reports Sky Sports.
The 21-year-old has agreed a four-year deal at St. Mary's and is set to quarantine for 14 days after arriving from Spain due to UK protocol.
Looking to rebuild their defence ahead of the new season, Saints are also closing in on a deal with Tottenham for right-back Kyle Walker-Peters.
Ake set for Man City medical
Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake is set to complete a Manchester City medical in the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports.
Following the Cherries' relegation, the Netherlands international will move to City for a fee of £41 million ($54m).
The 25-year-old will join Ferran Torres as new arrivals at City after the winger signed from Valencia on Tuesday.
Werder Bremen in talks over Chong loan
Werder Bremen are in talks over a loan move for Manchester United winger Tahith Chong, Bild reports.
The 20-year-old made just three appearances in the Premier League in 2019-20 and is in search of more first-team minutes.
A move to Werder could make sense for Chong, with the Bundesliga side likely to sell star man Milot Rashica this summer.
Arsenal nearing Coutinho deal
The Brazilian could be heading back to the Premier League
Philippe Coutinho's move to Arsenal is in an "advanced" stage, according to Sport.
The Brazilian has returned to Barcelona after a season on loan at Bayern Munich, and he appears to be on his way out of the Catalan side.
Barca are looking to raise funds as the transfer window opens, with Martin Braithwaite and Jean-Clair Todibo also likely to be on the way out.
Real Madrid set to loan Kubo to Villarreal
Real Madrid are set to send Takefusa Kubo to Villarreal on loan, reports AS.
The Japanese star will join Unai Emery's side on a one-year loan deal with no option to buy.
Villarreal beat out the likes of Granada, Celta and Osasuna to a deal for Kubo, who prioritized the chance to play in the Europa League as well as the chance to appear in a bulk of the club's first-team matches.
Torres: I wanted to stay at Valencia
New Manchester City signing Ferran Torres says that he wanted to stay at Valencia as he expressed his frustration with his former club.
Torres hit out at "crooked people" within the organization, saying that he was basically forced out by his boyhood club.
Bayern eyeing two Scottish stars
Bayern Munich are nearing a deal to sign a pair of Scottish stars, reports Bild.
The German side is closing on a deal for 18-year-old Hearts defender Aaron Hickey, who would move straight into Bayern's youth team.
Meanwhile, the club is also working on a deal for 16-year-old Celtic star Barry Hepburn, who is set to fly to Munich to complete a deal.
Montpellier set to sign Basel goalkeeper
Montpellier are set to sign Basel goalkeeper Jonas Omlin, reports RMC Sport.
As a result of the move, Omlin will skip out on Basel's Europa League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Swiss club maintaining a 3-0 lead from the first leg.
"Jonas wants to join us so we should quickly find the solution. It should settle down today," said Montpellie president Laurent Nicollin. " I hope that Jonas will be with us as soon as possible to pass his medical visit. "
Fulham keen on bringing Sessegnon back on loan
Fulham are keen on bringing Ryan Sessegnon back to Craven Cottage from Tottenham on loan - according to ESPN.
The 20-year-old is open to joining up with the Cottagers again for the duration of the 2020-21 season, after seeing them win promotion back to the Premier League.
Sessegnon has struggled for regular playing time at Spurs since joining the club from Fulham for £25 million ($33m) last summer.
Machin appointed Deportivo Alaves boss
Pellegrini ready to seek permanent move away from Juve
Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini is ready to seek a permanent move away from the club - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 21-year-old spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Cagliari, where he racked up 24 Serie A appearances in total.
Pellegrini does not wish to sit on the bench after getting a taste of regular first-team football, and Napoli have been linked with a swoop for his services.
Ter Stegen set to sign new five-year deal with Barca
Marc-Andre ter Stegen will soon put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Barcelona - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Talks over an extension for the German goalkeeper were put on hold when the season was postponed due the coronavirus outbreak, but the club are now determined to ensure he remains at Camp Nou beyond 2022.
Ter Stegen has recorded 15 clean sheets in 44 appearances for Barcelona this term.
'Traore could easily play for Man City or Liverpool'
Adama Traore "could easily play for Manchester City or Liverpool", according to Joleon Lescott, who has talked up the talents of the Wolves talisman.
Traore has featured in 52 games for Wolves in 2019-20, scoring six goals while also providing 12 assists.
The 24-year-old has impressed enough to attract a number of high profile potential suitors, including Liverpool, Man City, Real Madrid and Barcelona.
Tau joins Anderlecht on loan from Brighton
Rudiger: Willian is like Hazard and I'll be sad if he leaves Chelsea
The Blues winger is set to depart in the summer having rejected a two-year contract offer
Antonio Rudiger says Chelsea will miss Willian should he ultimately decide to leave the club on a free transfer and compared the Brazilian winger's abilities to former Blues talisman Eden Hazard.
Having arrived in the Premier League in 2017, Rudiger was welcomed into the dressing room by the 31-year-old and he says he'll miss the winger should he leave in the summer.
The Germany international told reporters: "He does his thing on the pitch, just like Eden Hazard. By playing, he shows what he is about. He is a guy who dictates the game and not many players in the world have this type of quality.
"He is always training [hard] and practicing free-kicks after. He is someone who always wants to improve.
'Schmeichel's dream is to join Man Utd'
The Danish shot-stopper has been tipped to join up with the Red Devils in the summer transfer window
Kasper Schmeichel's "biggest dream" is to join Manchester United, according to his ex-Manchester City team-mate Mikkel Bischoff.
Leicester keeper Schmeichel is being linked with a move to United, and the ex-City centre-back, who was on the books at the Etihad between 2001 and 2006, told Ekstra Bladet: “Schmeichel is a huge United fan. He always has been and always will be, it will be the biggest dream come true if he were to succeed [in joining United].
“If Kasper gets the opportunity to play just ten games for United, then he jumps. It’s simply so big for him. He is such a big fan that he will do anything to get to that club.”
James 'will join Atletico for €10 to €15 million'
The Colombian international is touted to leave Real and swap Madrid clubs
James Rodriguez could make a sensational switch from Real Madrid to Atletico, according to reports in Spain.
Spanish journalist Pedro Pablo Parrado, speaking on the El Golazo de Gol television programme, suggested James could make the switch for between €10 million (£9m/$12m) and €15m (£13.5m/$18m) this summer.
James has found first team chances hard to come by this season under Zinedine Zidane and has long been linked with a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.
Leeds 'facing major hurdle in bid to sign White'
The newly promoted Premier League side want the Brighton defender, who they had on loan last season
Leeds United are facing a major task in their attempts to sign Brighton centre-back Ben White, according to Football Insider.
They report that Brighton are keen to keep hold of the 22-year-old defender due to interest in their current crop of first teamers, including Lewis Dunk who they claim is a target for Chelsea.
White spent last season on loan at Elland Road, helping Leeds win promotion as champions of the English second tier.
Bayern eager to offload Boateng
Bayern Munich are eager to offload Jerome Boateng in the summer transfer window - according to Sport Bild.
The 31-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements at Allianz Arena, despite still having one year remaining on his current contract.
Boateng is still hopeful of seeing that agreement out, and would also be open to an extension, with Bayern yet to receive any offers for the defender.
Lazio to offer Inzaghi new contract amid Juve links
Lazio are set to offer Simone Inzaghi a new contract after an impressive 2019-20 campaign - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rome-based club are willing to extend the 44-year-old's stay at Stadio Olimpico through to 2023, with a €2.5 million per-season pay packet included.
Juventus have been linked with Inzaghi in recent weeks after he led Lazio to Suppercoppa Italiana glory and a fourth-place Serie A finish.
Newcastle eyeing Bournemouth duo King & Brooks
Newcastle are interested in signing Bournemouth duo Josh King and David Brooks - according to The Telegraph.
Steve Bruce is eager to bring both men to St James' Park as he looks to bolster his attacking options for next season.
King and Brooks could be available for cut-price fees following Bournemouth's relegation to the Championship.
Man Utd target Telles
Brazilian full-back touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United have identified Porto left-back Alex Telles as a transfer target - as Portuguese publication A Bola reports.
The Red Devils want the 27-year-old to come in and provide competition for Luke Shaw, who is currently sidelined through injury.
Chelsea have also been linked with Telles, who only has one year left to run on his existing contract at Porto.
Aurier open to Milan move
Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier is open to joining AC Milan, claims Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serie A side have identified the 27-year-old as their top choice at full-back this offseason, and the player is keen to move to Italy.
Spurs will hold out for €20 million (£18m/$24m) for Aurier, with Milan hoping to negotiate the price down.
Juventus line up possible Sarri replacements
Juventus are lining up possible replacements for manager Maurizio Sarri, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
Though Juve won Serie A in Sarri's first season in charge, they could exit the Champions League at the last-16 stage on Friday should they fail to overturn a one-goal deficit against Lyon.
If the club falls in Europe, Sarri could be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, Simone Inzaghi, Gian Piero Gasperini, or Luciano Spalletti.
Villa aim to keep Grealish with massive pay rise
The midfielder has long been linked with a move to Man Utd
Aston Villa will offer Jack Grealish a new contract worth £100,000 per week, claims The Sun.
Manchester United have been tipped to move for the Villa captain, who is currently on £70,000 per week.
But Villa will do their best to keep hold of Grealish, along with Tyrone Mings and John McGinn, after the club secured Premier League football for 2020-21.
Arsenal leading chase for Gabriel
Arsenal are leading the race for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes, reports France Bleu Nord.
The 22-year-old is in high demand after impressing in Ligue 1, with Manchester United, Everton and Napoli all looking to seal a move.
But the Brazil youth international could now be on the verge of a move to north London.
Fraser considering big-money offer from Crystal Palace
Ryan Fraser is considering a £50,000-per-week offer from Crystal Palace, according to the Daily Mail.
Fraser is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth, who were relegated after the 2019-20 season.
The 26-year-old would make nearly double what he made with the Cherries should he accept the offer from Palace.
Emery wants reunion with Guendouzi at Villarreal
Villarreal are considering a bid for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, reports Foot Mercato.
Guendouzi appears to be on his way out of north London after two seasons, following a bust-up with manager Mikel Arteta.
The 21-year-old could be offered a lifeline by his former boss Unai Emery, who was recently appointed Villarreal manager.
Liverpool eye move for Lewis
The full-back is in demand after Norwich were relegated in 2019-20
Liverpool are eyeing a move for Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis, according to the Mirror.
The 22-year-old is in demand after impressing with the Canaries this season, despite the club's relegation from the Premier League.
Liverpool are hoping to pay £10 million ($13m) for Lewis, who would help back up Andy Robertson as he beds in at Anfield.
Bologna looking to swoop for Hickey
Bologna are waiting on an answer after making an offer to Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 18-year-old is set to move on after impressing for Hearts in a season that saw the club relegated from the Scottish Premier League.
Hickey has also drawn interest from Bayern Munich and Aston Villa, among a host of clubs.
Man Utd prepared to walk away from Sancho transfer
Manchester United are ready to walk away from talks with Borussia Dortmund over a move for Jadon Sancho.
Goal understands the German side want €120 million (£108m/$142m) for the winger, a price the Red Devils are unwilling to meet.
Reports had widely suggested Sancho had already agreed personal terms with United, but it is understood discussions are continuing and no terms have been agreed.Read the full story on Goal
Willian tells friends he wants Arsenal move
The Chelsea winger is set to become a free agent
Chelsea star Willian has told friends that he will hold out for a move to Arsenal, according to the Mirror.
The Brazilian's contract at Stamford Bridge has expired and he has thus far rejected offers of an extension.
Although MLS side Inter Miami have made the most lucrative offer, Willian is set to turn down a move to the U.S. in favour of staying in London.
Burnley won't sell Tarkowski for less than £50m
Burnley are set to hold out for £50 million ($65m) for defender James Tarkowski, reports the Daily Mail.
Leicester City have returned with an interest in the 27-year-old, one year after making an attempt to sign the England international.
But Burnley will hold out for the defender's release clause, as the club do not feel they'll be able to sign an adequate replacement on the market.