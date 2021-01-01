Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd prepared to lose Pogba on free

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Paul Pogba Man Utd 2021
Getty

Xavi must break Al Sadd contract to join Barca

2021-10-27T22:55:00Z

Barca sack Koeman & offer Xavi job

2021-10-27T22:47:41Z

Barcelona have sacked Ronald Koeman following Wednesday's defeat at Rayo Vallecano, while Goal can confirm the role has now been offered to club legend Xavi.

The loss left Barcelona in ninth place in the La Liga table, having won just four of their opening 10 league games.

Read the full story on Goal!

Man Utd prepared to lose Pogba on free (ESPN)

2021-10-27T22:42:01Z

The Red Devils have accepted that a new contract is impossible

Manchester United are prepared to lose Paul Pogba next summer on a free with his contract set to expire, writes ESPN.

They've accepted a renewal is unlikely regardless of their results, though his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still said to be positive.

PSG join Raphinha chase

2021-10-27T22:37:11Z

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the chase for breakout Brazilian star Raphinha, according to TEAMtalk.

The winger made his Selecao debut over the last international break and had four goal involvements in three appearances.

He's also impressed at Leeds, who have a hefty transfer fee waiting for them if they choose to sell.