Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar set to stay at PSG

Madrid turn to Eriksen after Neymar deal dies
Real Madrid have trained their sights on Tottenham's Christian Eriksen after their pursuit of Neymar ended.
The Spanish giants were in the running for the Brazil international superstar, but no deal could be done.
Now The Mirror say they're after the Spurs man, who will be out of contract at the end of the season.
Man Utd step up 'keeper scouting as De Gea contract still unsigned
Manchester United are growing increasingly worried David De Gea will leave for free at the end of the season.
The Sun says that with a new deal not being signed the club have sent scouts all over Europe looking for a replacement.
Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak and Dinamo Zagreb's Dominik Livakovic are players the report names as potential targets.
Neymar unable to secure PSG exit
Despite offering to pay some of his own fee the Brazil international will remain in Paris
Neymar will report to Paris Saint-Germain after the international break as he's been unable to force through a transfer ,Sky Sports says.
The Brazilian had been linked with a return to Barcelona, with Real Madrid also interested, but no deal could be reached.
That's despite the 27-year-old being willing to pay a portion of a fee from his own pocket, according to earlier reports.
Dortmund on alert for Liverpool's Duncan
The Daily Mirror says that Borussia Dortmund are monitoring the situation surrounding Liverpool teenager Bobby Duncan.
The player's agent accused the Reds of "bullying" Duncan after they blocked a loan move to Fiorentina.
The Bundesliga club are keeping an eye on the 18-year-old and could add him to Jadon Sancho as a high-profile youngster snatched from a Premier League giant.
Fiorentina desperate to land Politano
Fiorentina are pulling out all the stops to sign Inter's Matteo Politano according to Calciomercato.
La Viola have offered €30 million (£27m/$33m) but Inter are holding out for €35m.
Time is against the deal according to the report, with Inter needing to line up another wide player as a replacement, though they say Ante Rebic could be that man.