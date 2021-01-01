Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Overmars opens talks with Newcastle

Chelsea have made an enquiry over the availability of Porto winger Luis Diaz - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also contacted the 24-year-old's representatives, with a bidding war set to erupt in 2022.

Diaz has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for Porto so far this term, and is contracted to remain at Estadio do Dragao until 2024.