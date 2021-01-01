Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Overmars opens talks with Newcastle

Chelsea make Luis Diaz enquiry
Chelsea have made an enquiry over the availability of Porto winger Luis Diaz - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also contacted the 24-year-old's representatives, with a bidding war set to erupt in 2022.
Diaz has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for Porto so far this term, and is contracted to remain at Estadio do Dragao until 2024.
Pogba-Man Utd renewal talks put on hold by Raiola
Talks between Paul Pogba and Manchester United over a contract renewal have been put on hold by his agent - according to AS.
Mino Raiola does not want to re-open any negotiations until April, at which point the Frenchman will be just two months away from the expiration date on his current deal.
Pogba's agent doesn't want the midfielder to rush a final decision on his future amid links with Real Madrid, Barcelona and his former club Juventus.
Milan reach Kessie contract impasse
Milan have reached an impasse in contract talks with star midfielder Franck Kessie - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old is due to become a free agent next summer, and the Rossoneri have been trying to tie him down to fresh terms.
However, negotiations over an extension have now stalled indefinitely as Kessie continues to be linked with top clubs across Europe.
Rice no longer available for 'bargain' £100m - Moyes
West Ham boss David Moyes has insisted that Manchester United and Chelsea-linked midfielder Declan Rice is no longer available for the "bargain" price of £100 million ($138m).
Rice has spent his entire career to date on West Ham's books, having initially graduated to their senior squad back in 2015.
The 22-year-old is now established as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League, with a number of top clubs reportedly keeping tabs on his progress, but Moyes has ruled out the possibility of selling a prized asset in the near future.
Read the full story on Goal.
Juve eager to bring in Kepa
Juventus are eager to bring in Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - according to Fichajes.
The 27-year-old is seen as the ideal replacement for Wojciech Szczesny, who has faced plenty of criticism at the start of the season.
Massimiliano Allegri is a keen admirer of Kepa and he could be open to the switch amid a lack of regular minutes at Chelsea.
Everton to step up Souttar interest
Everton are ready to step up their interest in Stoke City centre-half Harry Souttar - according to The Sun.
The Toffees have scouted the 23-year-old at the start of the 2021-22 season, and could look to bring him in as a replacement for Yerry Mina, who has been tipped to leave. Goodison Park next summer.
Brighton have also been linked with Souttar, but Everton are in a better financial position to complete a deal.
Juve set to announce new Dybala deal
Juventus are finally set to announce a new contract for Paulo Dybala - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 27-year-old's current deal is due to expire next summer, but the Bianconeri have been trying to tie him down to fresh terms for over a year.
An agreement between the two parties has now been reached, with Juve ready to make the extension official in the coming days.
Inter & Roma keen on Winks
Inter and Roma are both keen on signing Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks - according to The Times.
The 25-year-old is hoping to leave Spurs in January amid a lack or regular playing time under Nuno Espirito Santo.
Two of the biggest clubs in Italy may look to bring in Winks on loan, but it remains to be seen which club he will choose.
Arsenal plotting Nkunku swoop
Arsenal are plotting a swoop for RB Leipzig winger Christopher Nkunku - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Gunners were heavily linked with the Frenchman back in 2019, and could reignite their interest next year.
Manchester City have also been tipped to move for Nkunku, who has scored eight goals in 12 appearances for Leipzig so far this season.
Real Betis interested in Boga
Sassuolo striker Jeremie Boga is the subject of interest from Real Betis - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 24-year-old's current deal is due to expire next summer, and Betis are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.
The Spanish outfit will look to make room for Boga by offloading Cristian Tello when the January market opens.
Newcastle set sights on Wolves captain Coady
Newcastle United have set their sights on Wolves captain Conor Coady - according to The Sun.
The Magpies are ushering in a new era under their new billionaire owners, and the 28-year-old is one of several new players being targeted ahead of the January transfer window.
Wolves won't let Coady go for cheap, but a £20 million ($28m) bid could be enough to see Newcastle prise him away from Molineux.
Ajax working on new deal for Gravenberch
Ajax are working on a new deal for Dutch starlet Ryan Gravenberch - according to Fichajes.
Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Juventus have all been linked with the 19-year-old, whose current contract is due to expire in 2023.
Ajax are determined to tie Gravenberch down to fresh terms to ward off potential suitors in the new year.
Suarez eager to extend Atletico stay
Luis Suarez is eager to extend his stay at Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.
The 34-year-old's current deal is due to expire in June 2022, but he has no desire to leave Wanda Metropolitano.
Suarez fired Atletico to the La Liga title last season, and already has five goals to his name in 2021-22.
Everton leading Lingard race
Everton are leading the race to Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard - according to Football Insider.
West Ham have also been strongly linked with the 28-year-old, who took in a short loan spell with the club last season.
Newcastle are interested in Lingard too, but Everton are well placed to secure his signature when the transfer window reopens.
Inter target Luis Alberto
Inter have identified Lazio winger Luis Alberto as a transfer target - according to Calcio Mercato.
Simeone Inzaghi coached the 29-year-old at Stadio Olimpico, and is eager to arrange a reunion at San Siro.
Inter could bring in Alberto as a replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu, who has struggled since joining the Italian champions from Milan in the summer.
Solskjaer speaks out on Pogba contract talks
Solskjær answers about Paul Pogba’s contract situation: “Talks between Pogba and the club I can't comment. But of course if Paul is happy here; that's great because then we get the best football from Paul. We need everyone to be giving everything they have”. 🔴 #MUFC @utdreport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2021
Torres lands new Man City deal
Ferran Torres' excellent recent run of form at Manchester City is set to be rewarded with a new contract, reports the Daily Star.
Torres will see his wages rise to £100,000 a week when he puts pen to paper on the extension, which will run to 2027.
Man City weigh up Kroos move
Manchester City could make a shock move for Real Madrid star Toni Kroos, reports El Nacional.
The Germany international could be open to a change of scenery after almost a decade at the Bernabeu.
Rodgers dismisses Tielemans contract talk
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that Youri Tielemans has rejected a new contract at the club.
"There's reports, but there's (been) no turning down," he told reporters.
"I think there's just dialogue between the club and Youri's people. I think the club are waiting to hear back. But that's something that's out of my control. What I can control is his mentality, his commitment to the team, and you cannot question that."
Overmars opens talks with Newcastle (The Mirror)
Arsenal legend touted for St James' Park role
Former Arsenal and Netherlands star Marc Overmars has opened talks over becoming Newcastle United's new director of football, reports the Mirror.
The Dutchman is well-respected in the game thanks to both his wonderful playing days and the job he has done at Ajax in developing and recruiting young talent.
Beckham to earn £150m as face of Qatar 2022
Manchester United and England legend David Beckham will sign a lucrative deal to be the face of next year's World Cup in Qatar, reports the Sun.
Beckham will be paid £150 million over 10 years as the nation's ambassador, promoting sports, tourism and culture.
Man Utd insist Solskjaer is safe
Manchester United are warning off agents touting managerial replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claim the Sun.
Several candidates have already been offered to the club, only to hear that there is no chance of the Norwegian losing his job.
Wilder favourite to take over at Cardiff
Bookmakers have made ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder the leading candidate to take over at Cardiff City.
The Yorkshire Post reports that WIlder is likely to replace Mick McCarthy, who was sacked following Saturday's defeat to Middlesbrough.
Liverpool & Man Utd join race for Pepi (Mirror)
FC Dallas starlet could be available for £10m
Liverpool and Manchester United have entered the battle for FC Dallas' USMNT sensation Ricardo Pepi, reports the Mirror.
Pepi, 18, could be available for £10 million and had already attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League.