Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland a priority for Chelsea

England striker to get fresh Old Trafford terms

Mason Greenwood is set to be handed a new contract by , per Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go podcast.

The striker has endured a tougher start that the rest of his club this season, following some off-field mishaps on his maiden call-up to the national team.

But his talent remains unquestioned and the Red Devils will hand him a fresh deal to keep him at Old Trafford for the near-future.