Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG considered Salah move in summer window

Borussia Monchengladbach rejected an offer from Inter for star striker Marcus Thuram in the summer.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl says the Frenchman also made it clear he wanted to stay put when the Italian giants made their interest known.

“It’s true that Inter showed great interest and there was a very specific offer,” Eberl has told Bild. “But first of all, Marcus didn’t want to leave. Second, we looked at the offer but didn’t want to let him go. Then there was the injury.”