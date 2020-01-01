Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Real Madrid axe

Rooney refuses wage deferral proposal
Derby County captain Wayne Rooney has told his employers that the squad will not accept a wage deferral of up to 50 per cent, according to the Daily Mail.
Rooney is leading negotiations on behalf of the playing staff and will not budge from 25%, which will be returned once the Covid-19 crisis has passed.
Chelsea move for Lille pair
Werner a 'serious alternative' to Lautaro at Barca
Barcelona are considering a move for Timo Werner as a "serious alternative" up front to Lautaro Martinez, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The RB Leipzig star has won a lot of fans with his performances in the Bundesliga, and he would command a much lower transfer fee than the giant sum Inter are insisting upon for their Argentine gem.
Aurier faces Tottenham axe
Serge Aurier's Tottenham career may be over, claims the Daily Mail.
The full-back has twice been caught breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations, leading Spurs to look for a more reliable presence in defence.
Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Madrid axe
Up to 11 players could leave Bernabeu over summer
Gareth Bale heads a star-studded list of players who Real Madrid will try to sell over the summer, according to Sport.
Bale has long been linked with the exit at the Santiago Bernabeu; but the presence of club idols Luka Modric and Marcelo on the same for sale list comes as a surprise.
The pair are considered too old to lead the Merengue from 2020-21 onwards, while James Rodriguez, Mariano, Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also expendable.