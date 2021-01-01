Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal desperate for Camavinga

Coman wants his wages doubled
Kingsley Coman wants Bayern Munich to double his wages in a contract extension, claims FT.
Negotiations for the winger are ongoing, and Coman has reportedly turned down an offer of €12 million per year as he pushes for something closer to €17 million.
Still, the 24-year-old is expected to eventually find an agreement to stay at Bayern.
Bradford make coaching changes
Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars have been relieved of their managerial duties at the club - with immediate effect.

Malen expected to leave PSV
Donyell Malen is expected to leave PSV after his breakout 2020-21 season, says VI.
The 22-year-old striker has scored 18 domestic goals this campaign to help his team to second in the Eredivisie. His production has been more than enough to get him linked to big clubs in England and elswhere, and he's said to be keen on making a step up from his home country.
Tyler announces retirement
Posh legend Mark Tyler has announced he has officially hung up his gloves.
- Made his debut aged 17 in 1994
- Second on the all-time Posh appearance list
- One of very few players to get 10/10 from @PTAlanSwann

McKinnon departure confirmed
Queen's Park and Ray McKinnon today announced the Head Coach is leaving the Club after leading the side to the Scottish League 2 title.
Arsenal desperate for Camavinga (Le10)
Gunners see starlet as a game-changer
Arsenal will do whatever it takes to sign Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga this summer, reports Le10.
The 18-year-old is considered one of Europe's top prospects and someone the Gunners apparently believe can dramatically lift their fortunes. Once renowned for developing young midfielders, they have lost their way in recent years, but it only takes one youngster-turned-star for their reputation to be restored in that respect.
With sides around Europe reportedly after Camavinga, manager Mikel Arteta would need to bring his best negotiating tactics to sign the French wonderkid. Unlike rivals for his signature, the Gunners cannot offer Champions League football in 2021-22.