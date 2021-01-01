Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wants Manchester City move

City are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee for the 36-year-old

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo is seeking to engineer a move to Manchester City, reports L'Equipe.

Ronaldo, who has entered the final year of his Juventus contract, is making no secret of his desire to leave the club and has spoken to City's Portugal stars Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo.

City are willing to pay Ronaldo's salary but would require a player-swap deal to land the 36-year-old, as they are unwilling to pay a major transfer fee.