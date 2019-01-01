Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho targets £25m Godfrey

Solskjaer admits Woodward's transfer dealings were 'late'
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the club's transfer business in the previous window was 'late'.
Most notably, United lost Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Inter late in the window and were unable to bring in any replacements.
Read Solskjaer's thoughts on United's transfer business right here
Mourinho targets £25m Godfrey
As they look to strengthen in January, Tottenham have set their sights on a new centre-back.
Jose Mourinho wants to sign Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey, according to Football Insider.
Godfrey, 21, has made 14 appearances in the Premier League this season. He also played a crucial role in the Canaries' promotion from the Championship last term.
Given that he is one of Norwich's most impressive young players, Tottenham would have to pay around £25 million ($32m) to secure his services. Mourinho is looking to replace Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, both of whom are out of contract in the summer.
Ibrahimovic hints at Serie A return
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has all but confirmed his next playing stint will take him back to Italy's Serie A.
The 38-year-old has been a free agent since calling time on his stay with MLS side LA Galaxy, with a number of clubs scrambling for the veteran striker's services.
Italian clubs have shown the most interest, with AC Milan and Napoli both strongly linked, and Ibrahimovic has now suggested that Serie A will be his next stop.
“I will join a club that must get back to winning, that has to renew its history and is in search of a battle against everyone and everything,” Ibrahimovic told GQ Italia.
Coyle joins Indian Super League side as manager
Former Burnley and Bolton manager Owen Coyle has been appointed the new boss of Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC.
Welcome to the #CFCKudumbam Owen Coyle!— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 3, 2019
Read more - https://t.co/Hvq2s67tAD#AattamReloaded pic.twitter.com/HnXpoaqpow
The 53-year-old replaces John Gregory, who parted company with the club last week after a poor start to the season that sees them second bottom of the table.
Coyle, who has agreed a deal until the end of the season, told the club's media team: 'I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as their head coach."
Atletico after Werner
Atletico Madrid have lined up RB Leipzig's Timo Werner as their primary attacking target in January, as reported by Cope.
Reports say the Germany international has already agreed to join the La Liga side, though Werner is contracted to the Bundesliga outfit until 2023.
Any January deal could depend on the fitness of Atletico's Diego Costa, who is likely to be out until at least February.
Chelsea ready to listen to offers for Giroud
Chelsea will listen to offers for Olivier Giroud in January, leaving Michy Batshuayi as the club's only cover for Tammy Abraham if their transfer ban is not lifted, reports the Daily Mail.
Head coach Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic is more of a mobile option than Giroud in his system.
On Saturday Giroud, whose contract expires at the end of the season, made his first start for the club since August 18 as Chelsea lost to West Ham.