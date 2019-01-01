Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Milan to meet Raiola for Ibrahimovic

Enrique was offered Premier League job
Spain boss targeted as Emery replacement
Luis Enrique offered Robert Moreno the chance to work with him after being offered a job by a Premier League club this month, report AS.
Moreno's subsequent refusal is suggested to have been the reason for the acrimonious fall-out between the two.
It is thought the club in question may have been Arsenal, with club chiefs running out of patience with current encumbent Unai Emery.
Vydra's Leeds move all wrapped up
Burnley forward Matej Vydra is set to join Championship side Leeds in January with a move already agreed, according to Mondo Udinese.
The 27-year-old, a reliable goalscorer in the second tier, has struggled to make an impact with the Clarets and has only two goals to show for his 22 appearances.
If the move does go ahead, the Czech international would provide competition up front for striking duo Patrick Bamford and Eddie Nketiah
Emery to be sacked 'within hours'
Frankfurt performance was final straw
Arsenal will sack manager Unai Emery 'within hours' of the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday, according to Mundo Deportivo's Francesc Aguilar.
“It is due to the strange behaviour of their players on the pitch with a level much lower than their quality," he claims. "This was evidenced against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.”
Arsenal's current run of seven games without a win is the worst the club has suffered since 1992, before Arsene Wenger joined the club.
Premier League pair out of Kulusevski race
Wolves and Southampton have given up on their pursuit of Atalanta-owned winger Dejan Kulusevski, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
The 19-year-old is impressing on loan at Parma, and recently made his senior international debut for Sweden.
Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and Inter are all thought to still be in the running for the highly-rated teenager.
Milan feeling positive about Ibrahimovic move
There are positive feelings at AC Milan that a deal can be found to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic back to the club, according to Radio Rossonera's Pietro Balzano.
It is claimed a meeting with agent Mino Raiola could be set up int the coming days.
The Swede scored 56 goals in 85 games in two seasons at Milan, winning the Serie A title in 2010-11.
Pellegrini has two games to save job
West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has two games to save his job, according to the Daily Mail.
The Hammers have lost six of their last eight games in the Premier League, slipping towards the relegation zone as a result.
Their next two games are away trips to Chelsea and Wolves, with a home fixture against Arsenal to follow.
Willian won't speak to clubs in January
Willian says he won't speak to any other clubs in January despite there being no contract offer currently on the table from Chelsea.
"Honestly, I'm happy here," he told reporters. "I feel happy to play for this club but this situation is not in my hands. I wait for them. They know what I want, what I want to do."
Read the full story here on Goal!
Atletico want Penarol teenager Pellistri
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Penarol's 17-year-old winger Facundo Pellistri, according to AS.
The youngster has already played 17 times in the Uruguayan First Division.
Arsenal and Barcelona have also been linked with making a move.