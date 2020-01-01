Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale could leave Madrid for free

Merengue need to slash salary commitments due to Covid-19 pandemic

Gareth Bale leaving on a free transfer could be one of the consequences of coronavirus on Spanish football, reports the Daily Mail.

The international is entering the final year of his Madrid contract, and while he has made no secret of his desire to depart suitors willing to match his wages have been few and far between.

With the Merengue facing a huge financial shortfall this year due to the interruption to the season, they may well decide that allowing Bale and James Rodriguez to run down their deals and leave for nothing is the most effective way to slash their wage bill.