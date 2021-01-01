Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Antonio Conte Inter 2020-21
Getty Images

Ferdinand warns Newcastle not to sign superstars

2021-10-29T00:00:43Z

Ex-Newcastle United favourite Les Ferdinand believes his club should stay away from big names when it comes to reinforcing their squad. 

“The priority is to get the team out of the relegation zone," he explained to the Sun.

“They’ve got to wait until January so it’s about planning and making money available to attract the players they’re going to need.

“It’s no quick fix. You’re going to have to bring in certain players to help you out of the predicament right now.

Van de Beek and Bailly seek Man Utd assurances

2021-10-28T22:55:42Z

Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are unsettled at Manchester United and want assurances over their future, reports the Sun

The pair have barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and feel ostracised from United's plans.

Xavi set for Barcelona job

2021-10-28T22:45:58Z

Barcelona idol Xavi will soon be unveiled as the Catalans' next coach, reports Sport

Al-Sadd will not stand in the way of his dream to take over at Camp Nou, and his debut on the bench could occur as soon as November 6, when Barca take on Celta.

Xavi Al Sadd 2021-22
Getty Images

Salah told to ignore Madrid & Barca interest

2021-10-28T22:35:27Z

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been advised to turn a deaf ear to approaches from Real Madrid and Barcelona and stay at Anfield.

 “Do you know what he has on his side as well? There aren’t too many places he can go," former England striker Darren Bent told TalkSport.

“If Barca or Real came in for me right now and I’m at Liverpool, I would stay where I am.”

Velez star Almada nears Atlanta move

2021-10-28T22:25:58Z

Man Utd lose interest in Conte

2021-10-28T22:15:20Z

Italian's expensive demands give Solskjaer new hope

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may win a reprieve as Manchester United manager after the club cooled its interest in Antonio Conte, claims the Daily Star.

The ex-Chelsea and Inter boss wants a three-and-a-half year contract worth around £18 million a season, far more than United are willing to pay.

Antonio Conte
Getty