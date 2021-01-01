Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lose interest in Conte

Ferdinand warns Newcastle not to sign superstars
Ex-Newcastle United favourite Les Ferdinand believes his club should stay away from big names when it comes to reinforcing their squad.
“The priority is to get the team out of the relegation zone," he explained to the Sun.
“They’ve got to wait until January so it’s about planning and making money available to attract the players they’re going to need.
“It’s no quick fix. You’re going to have to bring in certain players to help you out of the predicament right now.
Van de Beek and Bailly seek Man Utd assurances
Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly are unsettled at Manchester United and want assurances over their future, reports the Sun.
The pair have barely featured under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and feel ostracised from United's plans.
Xavi set for Barcelona job
Barcelona idol Xavi will soon be unveiled as the Catalans' next coach, reports Sport.
Al-Sadd will not stand in the way of his dream to take over at Camp Nou, and his debut on the bench could occur as soon as November 6, when Barca take on Celta.
Salah told to ignore Madrid & Barca interest
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been advised to turn a deaf ear to approaches from Real Madrid and Barcelona and stay at Anfield.
“Do you know what he has on his side as well? There aren’t too many places he can go," former England striker Darren Bent told TalkSport.
“If Barca or Real came in for me right now and I’m at Liverpool, I would stay where I am.”
Velez star Almada nears Atlanta move
Thiago Almada is expected to join MLS side Atlanta in the next transfer window, player confirms: “Yes, the deal between Vélez and Atlanta United for December seems almost completed”, Almada told @tycsports. 🇦🇷🤝 #AtlantaUtd #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2021
It was almost done last summer and still on track. https://t.co/nZFySGTAnc
Man Utd lose interest in Conte
Italian's expensive demands give Solskjaer new hope
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may win a reprieve as Manchester United manager after the club cooled its interest in Antonio Conte, claims the Daily Star.
The ex-Chelsea and Inter boss wants a three-and-a-half year contract worth around £18 million a season, far more than United are willing to pay.