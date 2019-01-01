Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pochettino to snub Arsenal for bigger club

Vitesse manager Leonid Slutsky wants to resign after his side's 3-2 defeat against Heerenveen on Friday, the club have confirmed.

Vitesse led 2-0 after 21 minutes but contrived to lose away from home, slipping to seventh in the Eredivisie with a fifth straight league defeat.

Technical director Mohammed Allach said: "After the defeat against Heerenveen, Leonid Slutsky has indicated that he wants to resign from his position as head coach immediately. The club is deliberating internally to come up with a solution as quickly as possible."