Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea and PSG make €60m bids for Hakimi

The Premier League champions want to make a splash in the transfer window

Manchester City are eyeing £70 million ($99m) in sales to help fund moves for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, reports the Daily Mail.

Among those likely to be sold include Jack Harrison, Pedro Porro, Lukas Nmecha, Yangel Herrera, and Ivan Ilic, who all starred on loan away from City last term.

Kane has become Pep Guardiola's preferred target at striker.