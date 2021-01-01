Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd and Arsenal battle for £25m Sima

Updated
Leicester expected to beat Man Utd to Grist

2021-05-12T23:30:00Z

Leicester City are expected to beat Manchester United to Grimsby Town starlet Ben Grist, claims the Daily Mail.

The 16-year-old homegrown player is of particular interest because of new Brexit limitations on signing minors from foreign countries.

Wycombe yet to make Akinfenwa decision

2021-05-12T22:40:00Z

Wycombe have announced on their club website that they will not renew the contracts of Ryan Allsop, Cameron Yates, Giles Phillips, Darius Charles and Andron Georgiou.

However, cult icon Adebayo Akinfenwa's status remains undecided.

“Discussions are ongoing relating to the futures of other players, including Adebayo Akinfenwa, whose contract expires this summer,” Wycombe wrote in a statement provided to Sky Sports.

2021-05-12T22:30:00Z

Marcelo feud adds to Real Madrid uncertainty

2021-05-12T22:20:00Z

Real Madrid defender Marcelo was left off the squad list for Thursday's match against Granada due to an argument with manager Zinedine Zidane, Goal has confirmed.

With Ferland Mendy out for the remainder of the season, Marcelo had appeared to be in line to start the crucial match at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes but was omitted entirely.

The news comes as the future of Zidane at the club has come into question, and a dressing room that could lose leader Sergio Ramos this summer continues to appear somewhat shaken, at least from the outside.

Read the full story on Goal!

Man Utd and Arsenal battle for £25m Sima (Mirror)

2021-05-12T22:10:00Z

The forward apparently made an impression when he faced the Gunners in the Europa League

Manchester United and Arsenal will battle for 19-year-old Senegalese prospect Abdallah Sima, who has burst onto the radar of English clubs out of relative obscurity in his first senior campaign with Sparta Prague, according to the Mirror.

The striker has been rated at £25 million (€29m/$35m) amid a season in which he has scored 15 goals in all competitions, including four in the Europa League.

He netted vs Leicester City in the round of 32 before playing 69 minutes against Arsenal in the quarter-final without finding a breakthrough.

Camavinga agent claims intense interest

2021-05-12T22:00:00Z

The agent of Eduardo Camavinga, one of Europe's most highly regarded teenage midfielders, has spoken of intense interest in his client.

He told SNTV: "Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs."

Read the full story on Goal!