Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd can sign £50m Kroos in summer

TFC and Van der Wiel part ways
The center back struggled to settle with the Canadian club and the move comes by mutual consent of player and club.
Xhaka hints at Arsenal exit
The midfielder suggested he sees a career elsewhere
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has hinted he could look to leave the Emirates Stadium in the future.
The 26-year-old told Swiss newspaper Tagblatt that he does not need to end his career in north London.
Xhaka was signed from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 for £35 million ($46m).
Man Utd can sign £50m Kroos in summer
The midfielder reportedly wants to leave La Liga
Manchester United can sign Toni Kroos for £50 million ($66m) from Real Madrid this summer, according to The Sun.
Kroos, whose contract is up in 2022, is reportedly keen to leave the Spanish capital in order to reignite his career elsewhere.
The midfielder remains a long-term target after United tried to sign him from Bayern Munich in 2013 but Real hijacked the deal to take him to Santiago Bernabeu in 2014.
Man Utd meet with Sancho representatives
The teenager is rated at £70 million
Manchester United have met with Jadon Sancho's representatives about a potential move to Old Trafford, claims The Sun.
The Red Devils face a battle with Paris Saint-Germain to acquire the Borussia Dortmund winger's services, and he is rated at £70 million ($92m).
Sancho was part of Manchester City's youth academy but moved to the Bundesliga for £8 million ($11m) in 2017.
Barcelona open to selling Coutinho
Barcelona are open to letting Philippe Coutinho leave this summer, claim Marca.
The Brazilian was signed in January 2018 from Liverpool for €120 million (£103m/$136) but has struggled to live up to that price tag.
Manchester United, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with moves for the former Inter player.
Juventus consider Manolas move
Serie A champions Juventus are considering a move for Roma defender Kostas Manolas this summer, according to Calcio Mercato.
The centre-back apparently wants to leave the Italian capital and is being monitored by Manchester United and Chelsea as well.
Juve have a strong relationship with Manolas' agent, Mino Raiola, but Roma apparently do not want to let their star defender go cheaply.