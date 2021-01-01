Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City monitoring Sergi Roberto situation at Barca

Sacked Watford manager Xisco Munoz has sent his best wishes to the club's fans after his departure on Sunday.

Munoz wrote on Instagram: "It has been a wonderful trip, which I did not expect or wish that it would end so soon or in this way, but of which I will only remember everything I experienced.

"I want to have a special mention for the fans. It has been just a year of relationship, but the intensity of this year and the treatment that you have always given me I will never be able to forget. I will always be one more Watford FC fan. Thanks for everything."