Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fee issues stalling Bale's China move

Abraham to be given Chelsea chance
Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has assured Tammy Abraham that he will be given first-team opportunities next season, reports the Daily Mail.
Abraham is a product of the Chelsea academy but has spent the last three season's out on loan at Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa.
However, after talks with new Blues boss Lampard he has been told he will be given the chance to compete with Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi for a starting role.
Betis lower Lo Celso fee
Tottenham are close to signing Giovani Lo Celso after Real Betis agreed to lower their demands for the Argentina midfielder, reports The Sun.
The Spanish side were demanding around £60 million ($75m) for the 23-year-old but will now accept a deal worth £45m ($56m).
Betis have compromised on their position after completing a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir as Lo Celso's replacement.
Fee stalling Bale's China move
Los Blancos reluctant to let Welshman leave for free
Real Madrid are desperate to get Gareth Bale off their wage bill but remain determined to receive a transfer fee to help fund further transfer spending, reports AS.
Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning are believed to be leading the chase for the Wales international but are reluctant to pay a fee as a government transfer levy means Chinese clubs have to pay 100% on any transfer fee over €5.7 million (£5.1m/$6.3m).
Real Madrid are now seeking "alternative avenues" to try and reach an agreement, with a deal based on incentivised add-ons a likely compromise.
Luis signs for Flamengo
Former Chelsea defender Filipe Luis has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with Flamengo, according to ESPN.
The 33-year-old confirmed last weekend that he was leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of his contract after nine years in the Spanish capital, split by one season at Stamford Bridge in 2014-15.
The defender is now set to return to his native Brazil for the first time since leaving Figueirense as a teenager in 2004, signing a contract with Flamengo until December 2021.
Sarri keen on Rose move
New Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri is pushing for the club to sign Tottenham defender Danny Rose, reports the Daily Mail.
Spurs are willing to sell England defender Rose this summer as they line up Fulham's Ryan Sessegnon to replace him.
Sarri saw Rose at close hand during his time with Chelsea last season and has urged his new club to agree a deal, with Paris Saint-Germain and Schalke also believed to be interested.
Arsenal close to double deal
Arsenal have agreed to sign Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and are close to signing William Saliba from Saint-Etienne, according to BBC Sport.
Spain international Ceballos is expected to replace Aaron Ramsey in the Gunners' midfield following the Welshman's departure to Juventus.
Meanwhile, 18-year-old defender Saliba is set to move to Emirates Stadium for around £27 million ($34m) despite late interest from rivals Tottenham.