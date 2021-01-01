Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Newcastle enter Icardi race

Newcastle to go after Koulibaly
Kalidou Koulibaly could be the first big name to arrive at Newcastle under the new owners.
Football Insider claims the Magpies will target the Napoli centre-back, who has been linked to Europe's top teams in recent years.
Phillips to sign new Leeds deal
Leeds are close to signing Kalvin Phillips to a contract extension, Football Insider reports.
The club are in advanced talks with the England international and expect to reach an agreement by the end of the year.
Premier League clubs want emergency meeting about Newcastle
The Saudi Arabian takeover has angered the other 19 Premier League teams and they are demanding an emergency meeting to discuss the issue, reports The Guardian.
The clubs are said to fear the damage the deal could cause to the league's reputation and demand to know how the deal managed to go through after being denied six months ago.
Juve to offer McKennie in exchange for Tchouameni
Juventus are determined to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in January.
But Calciomercato reports they want to talk Monaco down from their €40 million demands and believe offering Weston McKennie in exchange could be the way to do it.
Juventus open to Ramsey-Allan swap
Juventus are open to a swap deal involving Aaron Ramsey and Everton midfielder Allan, reports Calciomercato.
Ramsey has struggled for form and fitness during his time in Turin and angered the club with disparaging comments about their training staff this week.
Former Napoli star Allan, meanwhile, would be open to a Serie A return.
Liverpool leading Cisse race
Liverpool are leading the race for Olympiacos centre-back Pape Abou Cisse, reports the Daily Mail.
Arsenal and Everton are also tracking the 26-year-old Senegal international.
Leeds in talks for Fernandez move
Marcelo Bielsa wants to transfer 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph Fernández.
Leeds United have started talks with Espanyol Barcelona.
The transfer of Mateo Joseph Fernández for £1.5 million could take place.
Roberto set for Barca renewal
Sergi Roberto hopes to renew with Barcelona and refresh his current deal in the near future, via Sport.
The Spain international, a graduate of the club's academy, has been at Camp Nou his whole senior career.
Now, he looks poised to extend that stay despite Barca's troubles on and off the field.
Newcastle enter Icardi race
Newcastle have entered the pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain attacker Mauro Icardi alongside Tottenham and Juventus, says Calciomercato.
The Magpies are out to bolster their ranks following the Saudi takeover and look poised to bring in some big guns.
PSG forward Icardi is one such name, but whether he would be tempted to leave Parc des Princes is another thing, particularly if Kylian Mbappe's mooted exit frees up more minutes.
Bruce set for bumper pay-off
Steve Bruce will pocket around £8 million ($11m) if Newcastle United decide to sack him imminently, per The Telegraph.
While no final decision has been made on the Magpies boss' future, it appears clear his days are numbered at St James Park following the Saudi takeover.
If he does go however, he will land a major windfall to shift him off the books.
Marotta reveals Haaland regrets
Former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that he spurned the chance to sign Erling Haaland on a cut-price deal.
Speaking at the Trento Sport Festival, current Inter CEO Marotta said: “One of my biggest regrets was the Haaland deal. I was Juventus CEO and we had the chance to sign him for €2 million from Molde.
"It was close. Now it’s impossible to see Haaland in Serie A - there’s no chance for Italian clubs to sign him next summer.”
Gnabry close to Bayern extension
Serge Gnabry scores again for German national team… and his contract extension with FC Bayern is expected to be signed soon. Verbal agreement at final stages.
Matter of time for paperworks. Gnabry is prepared to accept.