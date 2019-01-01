Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea & Real Madrid agree €100m Hazard fee

Wolves hoping for Camacho
Wolves are hoping to land the signature of Liverpool youngster Rafael Camacho, according to the Express & Star.
The 19-year-old has just a year left on his contract and the Reds would be willing to part with him for a fee of about £10m (€11m/$13m).
He is keen on a move to Molineux and criticised Liverpool for using him as a right-back instead of a forward, which he believes to be his best position.
Barzagli: Pep could still join Juve
Andrea Barzagli still believes that it is possible for Juventus to land Pep Guardiola as their head coach, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian insisted that a deal for Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was not done, despite reports that the Bianconeri have settled on the former Napoli tactician.
But Barzagli pointed to Juventus' capture of Cristiano Ronaldo as proof that the unexpected is always possble.
Jovic bids farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of Madrid move
Luka Jovic has said goodbye to Eintracht Frankfurt as he heads to Real Madrid.
The star forward will move to La Liga this summer, and he took to Instagram to say goodbye to the German side.
Spurs set Eriksen price
Tottenham will ask for more than £100 million ($128 million/€113 million) for Christian Eriksen, according to the Times.
Eriksen admitted on Wednesday that he is interested in leaving the club in search of a new challenge, citing Real Madrid as a potential landing spot.
The midfielder may also opt to see out the final year of his contract and leave on a free next summer.
Navas linked with PSG as Buffon replacement
Keylor Navas could head to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Marca.
The club is already in discussions to sign the Real Madrid goalkeeper, who would replace Gianluigi Buffon, who announced his departure on Wednesday.
Navas is widely expected to leave Real Madrid this summer as Zinedine Zidane will go with Thibaut Courtois as his starting goalkeeper.
'Van de Beek will only leave for a top club'
Ajax's star midfielder Donny van de Beek will only leave for one of Europe's top teams, according to his agent.
Sjaak Swart says that his client will need to be convinced to make a move amid reported interest from Bundesliga and Premier League sides.
De Ligt narrows it down to PSG and Barca
Matthijs de Ligt will choose between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona as he prepares for his summer move, according to RMC Sport.
The Dutch defender has been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus in recent weeks, but PSG and Barca are the only two clubs remaining in the race.
De Ligt will decide his future in the coming days as PSG looks to close the gap on favourites Barca.
Felix to resolve future after Nations League finale
Manchester United, Real Madrid and Manchester City target Joao Felix says he will wait until after the Nations League final to sort out his future.
Felix made his international debut on Wednesday, helping Portugal to a 3-1 win over Switzerland behind a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick.
Dortmund track Sporting star Wendel
Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Sporting midfielder Wendel, Portuguese outlet Record says.
The 21-year-old is currently playing with Brazil at the Toulon tournament, where Dortmund scouts are watching him.
Wendel made 33 appearances for Sporting in 2018-19 and has four years left on his contract.
Conte wants Bale at Inter
Antonio Conte wants Inter to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid, it has been claimed on El Chiringuito de Jugones.
The Welsh attacker is said to be on his way out of the Spanish capital as he does not fit coach Zinedine Zidane's plans.
But new Inter coach Conte believes he will be a good addition to his team and hopes to land him this summer, though Bale's transfer fee and wages make the deal difficult for the Serie A side.
Chelsea & Real Madrid make €100m Hazard deal
Real Madrid and Chelsea have agreed a €100 million (£88m/$112m) transfer fee for Eden Hazard, The Guardian claims.
The Belgian attacker has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for over a year and has long seemed set to complete the switch this summer.
The move will be announced in a few days after the two sides were able to work out a deal.
Icardi to Roma?
Roma are making a shock bid to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter this summer.
Inter are already trying to sign Roma's striker Edin Dzeko and the two teams have already reached an agreement, Sky Sport in Italy says.
During the negotiations, Roma raised the prospect of taking Inter's troublesome striker, though it is said he wants to remain in Milan for the time being.
Schalke move for Everton full-back
Schalke are trying to sign 22-year-old right-back Jonjoe Kenny from Everton, Bild reports.
The two clubs are already in talks over a deal for the player who made nine Premier League appearances in 2018-19.
Although Schalke are leading the race, Crystal Palace and Burnley are also after Kenny.