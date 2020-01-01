Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd still keen on £50m Grealish

Marseille interested in Rangers' Kamara
Marseille are circling for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, reports France Football.
The 24-year-old is valued up to €10 million ($11m) meaning Marseille must first sell one of their players to fund any possible deal.
Kamara first attracted the interest of the Ligue 1 club while playing for Finland in Euro 2020 qualifying.
Boateng: Kaka called to try and bring me to Orlando!
Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed that he was close to sealing a deal with Orlando City, but the move fell apart after the Ghanian star was given a short window to make a decision.
Boateng is currently with Turkish side Besiktas on loan after departing Serie A club Fiorentina in January.
Prior to that, he spent the tail end of the 2018-19 campaign at Barcelona, where he made four appearances for the La Liga powerhouse as part of a brief loan spell away from Sassuolo.
Man Utd still keen on £50m Grealish
The Red Devils hope to profit if his current club get relegated
Aston Villa star Jack Grealish remains a top target for Manchester United despite recent bad behaviour during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Sun claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge fan of the 24-year-old and the Red Devils believe he can contribute positively on and off the pitch at Old Trafford.
While Villa reportedly want £70 million ($86m) for their key player, it's understood that should the club get relocated, United could sign Grealish for just £50m ($62m).
Dyche coy over Burnley future
Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits his future could lie away from the club after recent reported interest from Aston Villa and Crystal Palace.
Speaking on the Eamonn and the Gaffers podcast via The Mirror, Dyche conceded he's open to the idea of testing himself elsewhere.
“If the opportunity to come to somewhere that I thought would really enhance my chances as a manager to continue improving and continue testing myself, who knows?," he said.
“But I've been down this road before. There’s been links before. I'm still at Burnley football club and it would have to be a balanced situation for me to look at anyway."
Walker breaks lockdown three times in a day
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker reportedly broke lockdown rules three times in the space of 24 hours, reports The Sun.
Two of his three alleged breaches involved seeing family members, while another involved a bike ride.
Walker could now face police questioning and a fine of £1000.
Barca teenager set to join Man Utd
Barcelona academy product Marc Jurado has rejected a new deal with the club and will instead join Manchester United next season, according to Sport.
The 16-year-old right-back was viewed as a promising player in Barca's youth side and was offered a three-year contract that would have seen him progress to their B side.
Jurado will now however follow in the footsteps of Gerrard Pique, who also left the Catalans for the Red Devils as a teenager in 2004.