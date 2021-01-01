Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause

Declan Rice, West Ham
West Ham star Rice insists on contract release clause

2021-09-02T22:55:46Z

Man Utd, Chelsea & Liverpool all linked to England midfielder

West Ham United's in-demand midfielder Declan Rice is insisting the club write a release clause into his new contract, reports 90mins

The England international is one of the Premier League's most coveted players, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City all linked with his services.

Declan Rice, West Ham 2021-22
Man Utd face Ronaldo shirt shortage

2021-09-02T22:45:38Z

Manchester United are struggling to keep up with the demand for Cristiano Ronaldo replica shirts, reports the Independent

The club have faced a huge spike in interest in purchases, and were already behind in production due to Covid-related delays. 

Aurier considering Arsenal move

2021-09-02T22:35:06Z

Former Tottenham defender Serge Aurier would consider crossing the north London divide, reports Sky Sports

Arsenal have emerged as one of the possible destinations for the Frenchman, who is a free agent after leaving Spurs.