Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to make Piatek bid when transfer ban lifted

Saints to stick with Hasenhuttl
Southampton have no plans to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, contrary to media reports elsewhere, says the Daily Echo.
There were suggestions that the Saints were ready to replace Hasenhuttl after his side's record 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday night.
However, the club are keen for stability and feel appointing a fifth manager in just over five years is not the way to achieve it.
Schneiderlin claims he could have offered more to Manchester United
Morgan Schneiderlin believes he may have been hasty in leaving Manchester United for Everton as he still had more to give at Old Trafford.
The France international spent 18 months at United before making a switch to Goodison Park in January 2017 for an initial £20million.
Chelsea considering Piatek move
Blues hope to be cleared to make January bid
Chelsea are ready to make a bid for Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek if their transfer ban is lifted in January, according to Calciomercato.
The Blues were banned from signing players for two transfer windows - including January - for breaking rules regarding the signing of overseas players under the age of 18.
However, they are confident of having that ban lifted in time for the winter window and if they do, a €35 million (£30m/$38m) bid for Poland striker Piatek could be in the offing.
Southampton ready to sack Hasenhuttl after Foxes mauling
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hassenhutl after their 9-0 thrashing by Leicester on Friday, according to the Mail.
The Saints found themselves on the end of a record Premier League home defeat at a stunned St Mary's, with Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy both scoring hat-tricks.
The result tipped the south coast side into the relegation zone and prompted the club to begin drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements for Austrian Hassenhutl, who only joined the Saints 10 months ago.
Howe plays down Ake transfer talks
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has played down talk linking Nathan Ake with a move away from the club, insisting the defender "is part of our long-term plan.”
The Netherlands defender has been linked with a move back to Chelsea while high-flying Leicester have also been credited with an interest.
Howe, though, is confident the 24-year-old is going nowhere, telling the Bournemouth Echo: “He is part of our long-term plan. Of course, he is going to have admirers from other clubs, I think that goes with the territory at this level.
"He is now a permanent fixture of our back four, a model of consistency and developing and improving all the time.”
Roma delay Rodwell decision
Roma are to give Jack Rodwell a week to prove his fitness before deciding whether to sign the midfielder, reports the Sun.
The Serie A club are desperate to bolster their midfield following injuries to Lorenzo Pellegrini and Amadou Diawara and turned their attention to the former Everton and Manchester City man.
The 28-year-old is a free agent after being released by Championship side Blackburn at the end of last season.
Wolves keen to offer new Boly deal
Wolves are hopeful defender Willy Boly will agree a new contract in the coming weeks, reports the Mail.
The 28-year-old has less than two years left on his current deal and a number of clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation.
Boly has impressed for the Molineux club since joining from Porto, initially on loan, in the summer of 2017.