Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve want Aouar as Pogba alternative

Juventus have identified Houssem Aouar as an alternative to Paul Pogba in the transfer market.

Pogba remains their top target but, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claiming that he will still be at next season, Juve could go for Aouar instead according to Calciomercato.

Aouar, 21, has been a bright light in an otherwise gloomy campaign for . He has nine goals and seven assists from midfield in all competitions this term, though Juve have been tracking him for almost two years.

While Aouar wouldn't come cheap, at somewhere in the region of €50m (£45.3m/$55.6m) he would be considerably more affordable than Pogba. Juve are also monitoring Lyon youngster Rayan Cherki.