Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Madrid set sights on Mane

Nigeria international has impressed since joining on loan

Shanghai Shenhua have informed how much it will cost them to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent basis, according to the Mirror.

The international has proved a valuable asset to the United squad since completing a loan switch from at the end of the January transfer window.

But to make the deal permanent the Reds will have to shell out £15 million, with no fee believed to have been included in the agreement first signed between the two clubs.