Leeds United are preparing a loan move for out-of-favour Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

The Championship side are interested in Gayle, who has twice scored 20-plus goals in the division - for West Bromwich Albion last season and the Toon during 2016-17.

The Daily Star reports that the 29-year-old could join the Elland Road club on loan for the entire season in the coming days, though also remain interested.