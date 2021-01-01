Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid happy to wait on Mbappe

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Kylian Mbappe PSG 2021-22
English and Spanish clubs tracking Booth

2021-08-28T03:00:24Z

Clubs in England and Spain are following the progress of Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth, reports the Daily Mail.

Booth, 20, has entered the final year of his Bayern deal and has previously been subject to interest from Tottenham.

Ronaldo to sign £50m Man Utd deal (The Sun)

2021-08-28T02:00:32Z

The 36-year-old will make big money at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo will sign a two-year contract with Manchester United worth a total of £50 million ($69m), reports The Sun.

United confirmed Ronaldo would return to Old Trafford on Friday, as he joins from Juventus in a move worth initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m). 

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2021
Everton contact Celtic over Edouard

2021-08-28T01:00:56Z

Guardiola expects no new signings at Man City

2021-08-28T00:00:32Z

Pep Guardiola doesn't expect any more incomings or outgoings at Manchester City as the transfer deadline approaches.

City are short of a striker after missing out on top target Harry Kane, who will remain at Tottenham, while they also pulled the plug on a move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juventus pass up on Auba

2021-08-27T23:00:00Z

Madrid mull January wait on Mbappe (Sky Sports News)

2021-08-27T22:44:56Z

Los Blancos could pause in PSG pursuit

Real Madrid have conceded that they may do better to wait until the January transfer window in order to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, per Sky Sports News.

Los Blancos have not seen their latest bid for the France star rejected outright yet, but know that the Ligue 1 side are playing hard to get with their star man.

As such, they feel that waiting until the start of 2022 - when Mbappe is closer to the end of a deal he shows no signs of intending to renew - could prove more prudent.

Rahman makes Reading loan move

2021-08-27T22:30:00Z

Everton want Maitland-Niles

2021-08-27T22:15:00Z

Everton are hopeful of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan from Arsenal ahead of the transfer window deadline, says Sky Sports News.

The Toffees have eyed up the Gunners man as a boost to their right-back void.

England international Maitland-Niles would be a studious piece of the puzzle placed for Rafa Benitez on Merseyside.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles England 2020
Ancelotti tight-lipped on Mbappe

2021-08-27T22:00:00Z

Carlo Ancelotti has given nothing away over whether Kylian Mbappe is set to become a Real Madrid player, as speculation continues to swirl around the future of the Paris-Saint Germain forward.

The France international could be on the cusp of a major-money move to Santiago Bernabeu and is reportedly keen on making the swap to Los Blancos from Parc des Princes.

But speaking ahead of his side's clash with Real Betis in La Liga this weekend, Madrid boss Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped on whether the attacker could be at his disposal before the transfer window shuts.

Read the full story on Goal here!