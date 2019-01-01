Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mourinho turns down Lyon

Mourinho turns down Lyon
The manager prefers a job in England where his family lives
Jose Mourinho has turned down an offer from Lyon, according to RMC Sport.
Jean-Michel Aulas contacted the Portuguese boss after dismissing Sylvinho last weekend, but Mourinho politely declined as he wishes to remain in England.
Now, Lyon will look towards Laurent Blanc, who is the new favourite for the job.
'I always want Mbappe in my team'
Raphael Varane says that he always wants to count on Kylian Mbappe as a team-mate, furthering speculation that the forward could head to Real Madrid.
Varane says he hasn't been asked about a move by the young French star, but that he would steer him towards Madrid if he were to ask.
West Ham to offer Cresswell new contract
West Ham are set to offer left-back Aaron Cresswell a new contract after his strong start to the season, reports The Sun.
The 29-year-old's current deal with the club runs through 2021, but the Hammers want to extend that contract through 2023.
The club will also consider new deals for Mark Noble, Lukasz Fabianski and Michail Antonio, who are all contracted through 2021.
Man City watching Dinamo Zagreb teenager
Manchester City are keeping an eye on Dinamo Zagreb winger Antonio Marin, according to Sky Sports.
The 18-year-old broke into Dinamo's first team last season and is considered one of Croatia's top prospects.
Chelsea and Villarreal are also watching Marin, who has a contract at Dinamo through 2024.
No room for Sancho at Bayern Munich - Ribery
Franck Ribery has said that Bayern Munich do not need to launch a bid for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
Bayern have poached some of Dortmund's best players over the years, including Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze and Mats Hummels.
But Ribery, now at Fiorentina, believes that his former side already have enough talent in Sancho's wide position.
Bayern manipulated Gnabry to leave Arsenal, claims Wenger
Arsene Wenger has said that Bayern Munich "manipulated" Serge Gnabry into leaving Arsenal in 2016.
Gnabry moved to Werder Bremen before signing with Bayern a year later, and Wenger believes that Bayern orchestrated the entire series of events.
The 24-year-old has scored 18 times in 51 outings in all competitions for the Bavarians.
Rakitic fires Barcelona warning
Ivan Rakitic says he could leave Barcelona if his playing time doesn't increase, adding that he is not with the club to enjoy the beach.
Rakitic had been linked with a summer exit, and now he's acknowledged that he could leave the club soon.
Pomykal signs new deal with FC Dallas
Paxton Pomykal has signed a new deal with FC Dallas, reports the Athletic.
The U.S. national team midfielder, who was in the last year of his current deal, has signed a new contract runs through 2024.
Pomykal received his first USMNT call-up in September, having previously starred for the U-20 team.
Reading part ways with manager Gomes
Reading have announced that the club has parted ways with manager Jose Gomes.
Gomes had been with the club since December, helping Reading avoid relegation last campaign.
However, after winning just two of 11 games to start this season, the club has made a change.
Muller admits he could leave Bayern
Thomas Muller admitted that he could leave Bayern Munich if he does not earn more playing time in the near future.
The forward is struggling to earn time under Niko Kovac, and he says he'll have to consider his future if he continues on in a substitute role.
Cavani and Silva could leave PSG
Edinson Cavani and Thiago Silva could leave PSG for free this summer, according to ESPN.
The two are in the final years of their contracts, with Silva being left in the dark over his future.
Cavani, meanwhile, has hopes he can convince the club on a new deal, although he would prefer to stay in Europe should that deal fall through.
Bayern back in for Man City star Sane
Bundesliga side hold talks on Germany ace
Bayern Munich still hold an interest in Manchester City star Leroy Sane, Sport Bild reports.
FCB held talks with Sane's agent following their 7-2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League last week, and are ready to press ahead with another bid for the attacker.
Sane is currently building his fitness after a knee operation and is said to bee interested in a move to Germany, with Bayern ready to pay a higher salary than City.
Muller wants Bayern exit
Thomas Muller wants to leave Bayern Munich, Sport Bild reports.
There had been interest from Inter but the Germany international attacker turned down the Serie A side, but with game time limited so far this season, he could potentially re-assess his options in the weeks ahead.
PSG continue to follow Esposito
Messi: It is an obvious lie I did not want Griezmann at Barca
Lionel Messi has dismissed suggestions he did not want Barcelona to sign Antoine Griezmann as a "lie".
Barcelona and Real Madrid to war over Fabian Ruiz
Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to fight over Napoli's Fabian Ruiz, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The midfielder has been watched by both clubs, though the Serie A side wish to extend his contract beyond 2023 in order to shut down the prospect of him leaving.
AC Milan appoint Pioli as new coach
AC Milan have confirmed the appointment of Stefan Pioli as the club's new manager on a two-year deal.
I wanted Ronaldo to stay at Madrid - Messi
Barcelona's Lionel Messi believes some of the spice has been taken out of the Clasico rivalry since Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus.
Messi: I almost left Barca five years ago
Lionel Messi has revealed that he considered leaving Barcelona in 2014 as he was investigated for tax fraud.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was eventually found guilty but has admitted the coverage when he was initially charged made him question his future in Spain.
Juventus keen to tie down Cuadrado
Juventus want to renew Juan Cuadrado's contract following the Colombia international's strong start to the season, according to Tuttosport.
The former Chelsea man has been in fine form playing at right-back for Maurizio Sarri's side in the early weeks of the season.
And with his current deal set to expire in June, the Serie A champions are keen to tie him down until the summer of 2021.
Napoli eyeing move for Haaland
Napoli are the latest club to join the race to sign Salzburg's teen sensation Erling Braut Haaland, according to Corriere dello Sport.
The Norway international has scored 18 goals in 11 club appearances this season, with Manchester United and Barcelona both reportedly showing an interest in the 19-year-old.
But Carlo Ancelotti's side are also keen on both Haaland and his team-mate Dominik Szoboszlai.
Muller wants Bayern exit in January
Thomas Muller has made it clear to Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club in the January transfer window, according to SportBild.
The former Germany international has started just three Bundesliga matches this season and is unhappy with his role within Niko Kovac's squad.
Inter, Liverpool and Arsenal have all previously shown an interest in the 2010 World Cup winner.
Messi feared Neymar would join Real Madrid
Lionel Messi feared Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar would join Real Madrid in the summer if Barcelona failed to land his signature.
Allegri gives Man Utd deadline
Massimiliano Allegri has been touted as a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport will only take the job is he is given it in the near future.
Allegri is out of work after parting company with Juventus in the summer, having presided over a long glory period in Turin.
United, meanwhile, are said to be on the verge of sacking Solskjaer after a dire start to the season has left them 10th in the Premier League.
Brahim rejected Madrid's instructions to accept a loan deal
Brahim Diaz rejected Real Madrid's instructions to accept a loan deal in the summer, AS reports.
The former Manchester City man is liked by Zinedine Zidane but has failed to earn much game time, though after turning down temporary moves in the summer, this should not come as a surprise to him.
His father Sufiel reportedly advised the youngster to be patient.
Arsenal target Zaha admits his head was 'a bit all over the place'
Wilfried Zaha admitted that his head was "a bit all over the place" at the beginning of the season following a summer full of transfer speculation.
The forward was heavily linked to Arsenal all summer, only for Crystal Palace to reject all bids for the Ivorian star.
Everton were also said to be interested in Zaha, who has featured in all six of his side's Premier League matches this season.
Villa looking at Romanian winger
Aston Villa are keeping an eye on Bolton Wanderers talent Dennis Politic with a view to making a move in January.
Football Insider report the 19-year-old is being watched by the top-flight Midlands club after impressing following his elevattion into Bolton's first team.
Romanian winger Politic showed signs of his talents while on loan at Salford City last season.
Tomori: Derby loan helped with Chelsea breakthrough
Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori believes spending last season out on loan with Derby set him up for a big season at Stamford Bridge.
The 21-year-old has made five Premier League appearances this season for the Blues, scoring one goal, and feels his time away from the club enabled him to come back more prepared to have a positive impact.
"I think that every single player that goes on loan from Chelsea, the end goal is to make it into the team and I've been fortunate enough to get a taste of that this season," Tomori said.
"Most importantly when I was on loan at Derby was to try and develop myself as much as possible, try and learn the game a bit more and if the time did come to come back to Chelsea, that I'd be fully prepared and more prepared than if I went somewhere else for example."
Palace eyeing January swoop for £22m Batshuayi
Crystal Palace want to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi in January, according to The Express.
The Belgian attacker won't come cheaply however, with the Blues placing a £22 million pricetag on the 26-year-old.
Batshuayi spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park, scoring six times across 11 starts.
Roar snare star Matildas duo
Matildas pair Katrina Gorry and Mackenzie Arnold have returned to Brisbane Roar for the upcoming W-League season.
The duo have both signed one-year deals after their contracts expired at the end of last season, reports My Football.
"I’m really happy to be back in orange for another season," Gorry said.
"This club and this city means a lot me and it’s going to be an exciting season with Jake [Goodship] coming in as head coach, as well as a strong squad that I’m sure will have us fighting for silverware once again."
Man Utd target Nagelsmann as Solskjaer replacement
Manchester United have earmarked RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann as their potential next manager, should they sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
After the Red Devils’ worst start to a season in 30 years, pressure is really mounting on the Norwegian, who it is rumoured could lose his job if he is defeated in his next Premier League outing.
Should that be the case, the MailOnline believe Nagelsmann could be in line to replace Solskjaer, with United impressed with the young German coach’s track record to date in the Bundesliga.
Five Spurs players available for sale in January
Mauricio Pochettino will allow five first players - Eric Dier, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Danny Rose - to leave Tottenham in January.
The Spurs coach wants an overhaul of his current squad and sees the selling of these players - many of whom wish to leave the club - as the first part of his rebuilding job, as reported by the Times.
Dybala to remain at Juve in January
Juventus will not allow Paulo Dybala to leave the club in the next transfer window, following his near moves to Manchester United and Tottenham last summer.
According to Calciomercato, Dybala wishes to remain in Turin and Mario Mandzukic’s desire to leave Juve means the Old Lady cannot afford to sell Dybala.
Head coach Maurizio Sarri has also been impressed by the Argentinian’s recent showings and, despite Spurs’ continued interest, a January transfer now appears unlikely.
Host of clubs interested in Haaland
Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus are all interested in signing Red Bull Salzburg youngster Erling Haaland, as per the Daily Star.
Liverpool were said to be impressed with his performance during their recent Champions League meeting, while Spurs see the striker as cover for Harry Kane.
United believe Haaland could fill the void left by the summer departures of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku, while Juventus see him as an option in the wide areas.
Mourinho interested in Spurs position
Jose Mourinho could be interested in a sensational return to the Premier League with Tottenham, should they decide to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino
The 56-year-old has been out of work for nearly a year since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018, with the former Chelsea and Inter coach repeatedly claiming since that he is waiting for the right move back into management.
The MailOnline clam Tottenham could offer Mourinho that opportunity, while the Portuguese coach is also said to be keen on the Real Madrid job