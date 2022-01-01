Live Blog

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Dembele ready to join Chelsea

PSG move for Sanches & Vitinha

2022-06-18T22:55:49.000Z

Dembele ready to join Chelsea (Sun)

2022-06-18T22:45:46.000Z

Barca star is wanted as Lukaku's replacement

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is ready to join Chelsea on a free transfer, reports the Sun.

The Blues will bring him into the squad in the place of Romelu Lukaku, on the verge of returning to Inter after a disappointing season at Stamford Bridge.

Man Utd chief Arnold caught on camera criticising transfer policy

2022-06-18T22:35:01.000Z

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold offered up a sensational foul-mouthed review of the side's transfer policy in a conversation with fans that was taped and leaked.

Arnold admitted that the club has spent almost "a billion pounds" without seeing results during a meeting with supporters in Cheshire.

But he did give a strong endorsement of Frenkie de Jong, supposedly United's next big target.

Chelsea & Man City told to spend £45m on Ait-Nouri

2022-06-18T22:25:50.000Z

Wolves have told Chelsea and Manchester City how much they must spend to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri, claims the Sun.

The left-back will cost no less than £45 million after impressing at Molineux in 2021-22.

Liverpool braced to lose Salah

2022-06-18T22:15:32.000Z

Liverpool are already confronting the prospect of losing Mohamed Salah on a free next summer, reports the Mirror.

But the Reds are not concerned that Salah, closely linked with Barcelona, will let his standards slip in the coming season in spite of leaving.