Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal join race for Dia

Man Utd still keen on Mendes
Manchester United remain keen on Sporting starlet Nuno Mendes, claims O Jogo.
Liverpool, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus are also said to be monitoring the 18-year-old left-back as Europe's top clubs seek to buy into the potential of an exciting talent.
Leeds looking into Tomori deal
Whites want Chelsea defender
Leeds have turned their attention to Chelsea centre-half Fikayo Tomori, reports Football Insider.
The England international will not come cheap for the Whites, but he has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could be prised from west London in January.
Arsenal to miss out on Aouar
Arsenal may be set to miss out on Houssem Aouar once again, according to RMC Sport.
The Gunners were keen on the Lyon playmaker over the summer but could not afford to put a deal in place, and Paris Saint-Germain are now said to be back in the transfer mix.
Aurier in line for Tottenham extension
Serge Aurier is in line for a contract extension at Tottenham - according to Football Insider.
The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Spartak Moscow in the summer window, but has since revived his career at Spurs.
Aurier has now entered the final 18 months of his existing deal, and Tottenham are planning to tie him down to fresh terms in the coming weeks.
Bale planning Madrid swansong
Gareth Bale is planning a final swansong at Real Madrid - according to AS.
The 31-year-old is currently taking in a season-long loan spell at Tottenham, but wants to return to Santiago Bernabeu for the final year of his contract in 2021/22.
Bale has only scored twice in nine appearances since returning to Spurs in September.
West Ham in position to sign Marcelo next summer
West Ham are likely to complete the signing of Lyon defender Marcelo next summer - according to The Sun.
The 33-year-old was eager to join the Hammers in the last transfer window, but the move fell through at the last minute.
Marcelo is still eager for a fresh start in the Premier League, and David Moyes can bring him to West Ham on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Inter & AC Milan monitoring Gomez situation
Inter and AC Milan are monitoring Papu Gomez's situation at Atalanta - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 32-year-old has been tipped to leave Gewiss Stadium in January after falling out with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.
Gomez has been linked with a move to MLS, but the two Milan clubs could offer him the chance to remain in Serie A.
Troisi signs for Wanderers
Western Sydney Wanderers have signed James Troisi after the midfielder terminated his contract with Adelaide United after only one season.
The Wanderers club website confirmed the signing of the 32-year-old, who is an AFC Asian Cup winner with the Socceroos, while also winning the A-League and FFA Cup with Melbourne Victory.
Edu backs under-fire Arsenal coach Arteta, reveals the club won't spend big in January
Under-fire Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has been given full backing of the club's technical director Edu but relief won't be felt in the form of big-money signings during the January transfer window.
Donnarumma future called into question
Agent Mino Raiola said the future is sunny for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but did not say whether that would continue to be at AC Milan.
Speaking to Sky Sport Italy, Raiola said: “His future is bright. Will it be sunny in Milan? The sun is everywhere, that is the important thing.”
Haaland content at Dortmund
Erling Haaland says he is happy at Borussia Dortmund.
The forward picked up the Golden Boy award on Monday and is content with his position at the club.
Edu calls for Gunners fans to back Arteta
Edu has provided his backing to Mikel Arteta and called on the fans to do the same.
Arsenal are struggling in the Premier League, but the club’s support for the manager is not wavering.
“Just believe. Internally here, listen, we are doing well,” technical director Edu told Sky Sports.
Inter to listen to offers for Perisic
Inter are ready to offload Ivan Perisic in January, reports suggest.
The Croatian returned to the club from a season on loan at Bayern Munich, but Gazzetta Dello Sport claims the club are ready to sell if the right offer comes in for the winger.
Guehi to get Chelsea chance
Flowers takes charge of Barnet
Former England international goalkeeper Tim Flowers has been named the new manager of Barnet.
“Clearly from the outside, there are things that need changing, the results speak for themselves,” Flowers told the club’s official website of a team 20th in the Conference Premier.