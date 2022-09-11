Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd suffer Caicedo setback

GettyNew 0 postsTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd suffer Caicedo setbackTransfersPremier LeagueLaLigaLigue 1BundesligaSerie AGOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the worldSummaryArsenal to talk about Torres in January (Fichajes)Barca still want to sell De Jong (90min)Liverpool eye move for PSV midfielder Sangare (Calciomercato)Brighton to fight off Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd's Caicedo interest (Mirror)PSG eye Griezmann as Messi replacement (Fichajes)Read more