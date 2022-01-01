Matchday LIVE: PSG, Chelsea, Arsenal, Barcelona & Inter in today's action

If you disappoint PSG fans, they'll let you know about it.

Lionel Messi and Neymar heard all about it on Sunday when their names and every touch were loudly booed by the home support in their game against Bordeaux.

But why?

It's simple: they don't think they've been playing well enough.

The blame for the Ligue 1 club's elimination from the Champions League last 16 at the hands of Real Madrid seems to have been levelled at the South American duo.

Fair? Perhaps, perhaps not. That's football...