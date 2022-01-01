Live Blog

Matchday LIVE: Manchester United take on Wolves in the Premier League

Follow all the key incidents from Monday's match at Old Trafford

Updated
Raul Jimenez, Phil Jones, Man Utd vs Wolves 2021-22
Half-time verdict

2022-01-03T18:26:58.656Z

HT: Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:19:19.422Z

We've arrived at the break, and it seems like just a matter of time until Wolves find a breakthrough. Nelson Semedo looks the most likely to score, with chance after chance, and if it weren't for a dedicated David De Gea, they probably would've taken the lead.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:14:55.361Z

Edinson Cavani takes a shot and it lands in Row Z. That could be a sign of Man Utd becoming increasingly frustrated as the half goes on, as he went with power at the expense of any sort of accuracy.

Just a few minutes until half-time!

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T18:06:28.239Z

Man Utd nearly take the lead with Mason Greenwood sneaking through the Wolves defence, but he can't get his shot away, and the ball is cleared. It's been the story of Man Utd's afternoon so far.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:57:45.054Z

Yet another push from Wolves, with Raul finding Daniel Podence who drives an effort into goal – only for the shot to land directly in David De Gea's hands.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:54:34.579Z

Thoughts from our Manchester United correspondent ✍️

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:49:38.467Z

Ruben Neves skies it over the bar. Wolves look slightly more dangerous than Man Utd here, who are looking pretty lethargic on their own turf and sent into a bit of a panic whenever Wolves get on the ball.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:45:26.000Z

Wolves with a shot of their own now with Daniel Podence tearing down the left flank and into the Man Utd box, but David De Gea is there to save.

Man Utd 0-0 Wolves

2022-01-03T17:39:42.693Z

Manchester United get their first shot away through Jadon Sancho after a brilliant Mason Greenwood pass, but it's been saved comfortably.

Who had Phil Jones being in the Man Utd XI in their 2022 bingo?

2022-01-03T17:34:15.647Z

Kick-off: Man Utd vs Wolves

2022-01-03T17:29:58.827Z

And off we go!

What were you doing in January 2020?

2022-01-03T17:16:05.589Z

🗣 Rangnick on Jones

2022-01-03T17:02:14.000Z

Ralf Rangnick to MUTV: "He was extremely professional all the time even when he wasn’t in the squad. We knew since last night our other two centre backs that played against Burnley were out so for me it was the logical choice."

Cristiano Ronaldo is captain for today, too 👑

2022-01-03T16:46:02.951Z

Phil Jones starts for Man Utd for first time in 707 days

2022-01-03T16:38:53.000Z

Yes, you've read that right. Phil Jones – the one and only Phil Jones – has been included in the Red Devils' starting line-up tonight for the first time since January 26, 2020, in a 6-1 FA Cup win against Tranmere Rovers.

New year, new Phil Jones.

Lineups: Man Utd vs Wolves

2022-01-03T16:31:45.670Z

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolves XI: Sa, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Coady, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Moutinho, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence

Hello and welcome to GOAL's matchday blog!

2022-01-03T16:30:50.593Z

We've got Manchester United hosting Wolves in an early Monday Premier League kick-off. Team news is imminent!