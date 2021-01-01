Matchday LIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Juventus, Arsenal, Inter & Barcelona all in action

Ronaldo rests as crunch clash looms
Man Utd v Everton
It was bound to happen eventually - Cristiano Ronaldo after all is 36, despite somehow defying mortal conceptions of the aging process in sport.
But it is still a bit of a shock to see him named among those on the bench today.
It could well prove to benefit United if they are chasing something in the last quarter though. The Portuguese on fresher legs against a tiring Everton defence? The Toffees would be less than keen.
Team News: Man Utd v Everton
Ronaldo, Pogba on bench, Cavani, Martial start
Today's order of play
It's not like Manchester United are completely bereft of talent but even with injuries of their own, Everton will have pricked up their ears at that bit of news. Their game kicks off six Premier League clashes we'll bring you today.
Plus, we've also got Borussia Dortmund and Erling Haaland in early action, Barca's trip to the Spanish capital to face the champions as the late game and a pair of Serie A clashes for Scudetto holders Inter and traditional rivals Juventus too. In order of play, it's:
1230: Man Utd v Everton
1430: Dortmund v Augsburg
1500: Burnley v Norwich
1500: Chelsea v Southampton
1500: Leeds v Watford
1500: Wolves v Newcastle
1700: Torino v Juventus
1730: Brighton v Arsenal
1945: Sassuolo v Inter
2000: Atletico v Barcelona
(All times BST)
Ronaldo benched for Man Utd
Man Utd v Everton
We'll bring the full rundown of fixtures and team news in a moment, but hot off the press, there's a major bit of news coming from Old Trafford - Cristiano Ronaldo does not start for Manchester United against Everton.
The Portuguese, an early-season standout for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men, is instead benched, alongside Paul Pogba, with Edinson Cavani instead set to lead the line.
Full teams to come.
